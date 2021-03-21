Christina Aryani calls on Foreign Minister Retno to immediately implement President Jokowi’s directives





Golkar Deputy General Secretary Christina Aryani. Photo: Twitter @christinaaryani

jpnn.com – Commission I DPR RI member Christina Aryani appreciated Indonesia’s proposal through President Joko Widodo’s statement encouraging the implementation of the ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar issues. According to Aryani, Indonesia is of course called upon to play a more active role in encouraging efforts to resolve the latest developments in Myanmar peacefully. “Besides the appreciation, we also want to make sure that this proposal can be realized immediately. We encourage the Foreign Ministry to start taking concrete steps for President Jokowi’s leadership to be implemented immediately, ”Aryani said in Jakarta on Sunday (3/21). This Golkar party politician also appreciated the strenuous efforts so far made by Foreign Minister Retno, who could be the main capital to build ASEAN-level diplomacy so that the High Level Meeting (HLM) can be done immediately. According to Aryani, ASEAN’s measures are eagerly awaited not only by the Burmese people who are promoting democratization, but also by the international community. Therefore, according to this member of the legislative body of the DPR RI, initiatives like this should be followed as soon as possible, including if necessary the HLM can be continued with the ASEAN summit. According to Aryani, Indonesia prioritizes the security of the Burmese people. Including regional stability and peace in Southeast Asia which is also the main concern of ASEAN. Therefore, Aryani encourages the Indonesian government to continue to engage in the voice and struggle for dialogue to achieve the best solution for the people of Myanmar.







