A virulent wave – Journal





The third wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan has seen an alarming increase in positive coronavirus cases, with the most recent figures released by the NCOC showing a national positivity rate of around 10%. Reports from Islamabad and Punjab are also worrying. This week, the capital recorded the highest number of positive cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, while Lahore has consistently reported more than 60% of the positive cases in Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also tested positive, a worrying development that underscores how rampant the virus is spreading. It is important for the government to send a strong and unambiguous message that Mr. Khan’s vaccination two days before his Covid-19 test does not in any way mean that the vaccine is not effective. In fact, as Minister Asad Umar clarified, it is certain that the Prime Minister was infected before being vaccinated, a very likely scenario given that Mr. Khan has been seen at events and meetings this past. week without covering his face. His positive test for Covid-19 will fuel vaccine skepticism, and it is imperative that the government make it clear when and how the vaccine goes into effect and that caution is still needed.

As cases climb rapidly, there is speculation that a national lockdown is being considered. Considering the spike in positivity, increasing hospital admissions, and multiple ICU patients, this may be inevitable. But it’s important to understand that it was preventable. The past few months have marked a shocking and reckless approach to the spread of the virus, as public gatherings and business activities across the country have been allowed to resume in full swing. Prevention protocols, particularly the wearing of a face mask, are being ignored even by some key government figures, a deeply disappointing reality given the speed at which the new Covid-19 strain is known to spread. How can authorities expect members of the public to be accountable and abide by SOPs if they are not themselves strict in complying with them? It’s time for officials to move beyond appeals and caution regarding Covid-19 prevention. They must apply a strict SOP mandate from which even senior officials are not exempt. At the same time, they must encourage people to get immunized and be transparent and accessible when it comes to sharing information about immunization data. The fear and anti-vaccination sentiment in the country is a reality that the government must strive to overcome with an effective communication strategy. Failure to do so will come at a huge cost.

Posted in Dawn on March 21, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos