Politics
PM Modi tears up congressional guarantees 5, accuses party of neglecting Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticized the five congressional guarantees announced as part of his manifesto, ahead of the Assembly’s three-stage polls in Assam and said party rule would instead ensure the reign of corruption, nepotism, instability, appeasement and false promises.
Modi campaigned in Bokakhat in Golaghat district for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Asom Gana Parishads (AGP) and urged voters to reject Congress and bring the BJP-led government back to power. AGP chairman Atul Bora, who is state cabinet minister, has been vying for Bokakhat, who will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27.
Those who ruled Assam for more than 50 years these days give five guarantees to the people of the state. But the Assamese are aware of the intentions of these people, who are used to making false promises. Sell dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight against each other and rule over them. It’s the old Congress formula for staying in power, Modi said.
You have to remember that Congress means the guarantee of a false poll manifesto. Congress means the guarantee of confusion. Congress signifies the guarantee of instability. Congress means guaranteeing bombs, guns and blockades. Congress signifies guarantees of violence and division. Congress means the guarantee of corruption, the guarantee of nepotism, he added.
Modi was referring to Congress’s five guarantees of non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, 2000 each month to housewives, 200 units of free electricity to all households, increase in the daily wages of tea garden workers at 365 and the creation of 5 lakh government jobs which is part of the party manifesto published on Saturday by Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati.
The governments of the BJP and NDA are working for sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas, but Congress is only concerned with gaining power by any means possible. In fact, the coffers of Congress are empty and they want to come to power at all costs. The only real friend of Congress is the kursi (seat of power), said Modi
Those with whom Congress has formed governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are campaigning against them in West Bengal. In Kerala he abuses the left, but in West Bengal he binds with it for power. The Congress claims to be secular, but in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, it has befriended parties formed on communal bases. For Congress, nothing else matters but power, he added.
Modi accused Congress of ignoring the indigenous Assamese peoples and reminded voters that the BJP government of Sarbananda Sonowal in the state had provided land allotment certificates to nearly 300,000 landless people. The prime minister accused Congress of neglecting tea garden workers and praised the state government for launching programs for community education, income and health care. He assured that once the BJP returned to power, it would take steps to further increase the daily wages of tea garden workers.
During the reign of Congress, everyone worried about how to save Assam from plunder. But during the reign of the NDA, the state is moving forward to reach new heights of progress. During the reign of Congress, there was a question as to how Assam and the pride of nations, the one-horned rhino, could be saved from the poachers protected by Congress. But our government sent these rhino poachers behind bars, he said.
Modi spoke about the road and bridge construction works in Assam, praised the increase in forest cover in the state in recent years, praised the state government for giving funds to nearly of 9,000 religious institutions in Assam for the development of their infrastructure under the Asom Darshan scheme.
The dual engine of the BJP government in Assam and the Center has worked for the development of the states. But during the reign of Congress, when they had governments in the State and in the Center, there was double neglect as the grievances of the Assamese were not heard in either the State or the Center. Corruption was also double at that time, because local party workers and those in the Center used to suffer their cuts. The infiltration was also twofold as the party needed to increase its vote bank, the prime minister said.
Assam will go to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]