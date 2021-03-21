PM Modi tears up congressional guarantees 5, accuses party of neglecting Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticized the five congressional guarantees announced as part of his manifesto, ahead of the Assembly’s three-stage polls in Assam and said party rule would instead ensure the reign of corruption, nepotism, instability, appeasement and false promises.

Modi campaigned in Bokakhat in Golaghat district for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Asom Gana Parishads (AGP) and urged voters to reject Congress and bring the BJP-led government back to power. AGP chairman Atul Bora, who is state cabinet minister, has been vying for Bokakhat, who will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

Those who ruled Assam for more than 50 years these days give five guarantees to the people of the state. But the Assamese are aware of the intentions of these people, who are used to making false promises. Sell ​​dreams to the poor, tell lies, make them fight against each other and rule over them. It’s the old Congress formula for staying in power, Modi said.

You have to remember that Congress means the guarantee of a false poll manifesto. Congress means the guarantee of confusion. Congress signifies the guarantee of instability. Congress means guaranteeing bombs, guns and blockades. Congress signifies guarantees of violence and division. Congress means the guarantee of corruption, the guarantee of nepotism, he added.

Modi was referring to Congress’s five guarantees of non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, 2000 each month to housewives, 200 units of free electricity to all households, increase in the daily wages of tea garden workers at 365 and the creation of 5 lakh government jobs which is part of the party manifesto published on Saturday by Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati.

The governments of the BJP and NDA are working for sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas, but Congress is only concerned with gaining power by any means possible. In fact, the coffers of Congress are empty and they want to come to power at all costs. The only real friend of Congress is the kursi (seat of power), said Modi

Those with whom Congress has formed governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are campaigning against them in West Bengal. In Kerala he abuses the left, but in West Bengal he binds with it for power. The Congress claims to be secular, but in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, it has befriended parties formed on communal bases. For Congress, nothing else matters but power, he added.

Modi accused Congress of ignoring the indigenous Assamese peoples and reminded voters that the BJP government of Sarbananda Sonowal in the state had provided land allotment certificates to nearly 300,000 landless people. The prime minister accused Congress of neglecting tea garden workers and praised the state government for launching programs for community education, income and health care. He assured that once the BJP returned to power, it would take steps to further increase the daily wages of tea garden workers.

During the reign of Congress, everyone worried about how to save Assam from plunder. But during the reign of the NDA, the state is moving forward to reach new heights of progress. During the reign of Congress, there was a question as to how Assam and the pride of nations, the one-horned rhino, could be saved from the poachers protected by Congress. But our government sent these rhino poachers behind bars, he said.

Modi spoke about the road and bridge construction works in Assam, praised the increase in forest cover in the state in recent years, praised the state government for giving funds to nearly of 9,000 religious institutions in Assam for the development of their infrastructure under the Asom Darshan scheme.

The dual engine of the BJP government in Assam and the Center has worked for the development of the states. But during the reign of Congress, when they had governments in the State and in the Center, there was double neglect as the grievances of the Assamese were not heard in either the State or the Center. Corruption was also double at that time, because local party workers and those in the Center used to suffer their cuts. The infiltration was also twofold as the party needed to increase its vote bank, the prime minister said.

Assam will go to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2.