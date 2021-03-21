Where is China going? – Modern diplomacy

The 4e Session of 13e The National People’s Congress, the supreme body of state power, and a session of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to the Chinese leadership, have ended in China. Traditionally, the two sessions are held every year, at the beginning of March, to discuss and approve the country’s social and economic development plans.

This year, the sessions drew special attention because China is the only country in the world’s largest economies to show positive economic growth, said Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang, during his speech. What is sparking interest is how China will continue to cope with the consequences of the pandemic.

The claim that China’s GDP growth is expected to exceed 6% in 2021 has given rise to various comments around the world. Foreign experts have predicted growth of 7-8% or more. People’s Daily Notes: The lowest level is set but the highest is yet to be established. This should lead to better performance and leave room for structural reforms. Taking this into account, growth of over 6% takes stock of all the needs and potential, the known benefits and the unknown risks.

Hence the first conclusion: the priority goes to qualitative rather than quantitative growth. The second is that the two sessions produced a much broader horizon of strategic planning, endorsing not only the 14e five-year plan (2021-2025), but also the Main guidelines for social and economic development until 2035, when modernization in China must be completed.

The top development priority is innovation and high technology as engines of growth (the government report focuses on this issue for the first time). The 14the The five-year plan falls into the closing phase of Strategy 2025, which has been running since 2015 and envisions the country’s technological sovereignty, including an increase to 70% of the location share in 10 key high-tech industries by 2025.

Equally important is improving people’s living standards (tax and pension reforms), including maintaining high sustainability standards, which remains a problem today. Last year, the president put forward the ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. This calls for peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and their subsequent reduction.

The agenda for both sessions also focused on a draft decision to improve the power system in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s current electoral system will undergo sweeping reforms which, according to the rulings, “will allow the patriots to rule Siangan.” There are plans to improve the Hong Kong Electoral College training process. This body will still be authorized to vote for the head of the administration of Hong Kong, but in addition, it will have a new function: the election of a relatively large part of the members of the Legislative Council and the monitoring of the appointment procedure. candidates. As a result, Beijing will gain the loyalty of local legislators and administrators, who will now have to swear allegiance to China, if elected or appointed.

Foreseeing a new round of accusations from Western countries over democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, Chinese diplomacy reserved preventive measures: attacking the 46e session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Belarus spoke on behalf of 70 countries, stressing that Siangan is anything but an internal matter of China not to be meddled from outside.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a wider range of foreign policy issues at a press conference on the sidelines of the two sessions: We are categorically against hegemony, tyranny and harassment in world affairs, we fiercely resist any attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs, adding that it relies on reasonable steps from Washington to lift restrictions not based on Sino-US cooperation without creating new obstacles artificial. As an example, the minister cited the cooperation between China and Russia: China and Russia cooperate closely in the fight against the coronavirus and the political virus.

Thus, during the two sessions, China, so confident in the advantages of its social, economic and political model, demonstrated a very ambitious program, assurance and a rapid pace of its large-scale reforms. ladder.

From our partner International affairs

