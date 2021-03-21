After losses in Marib, Houthi Sever communication lines between Sana’a and government areas





Battles in Marib province, east of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, continue to exhaust Iran-backed Houthi militias. Fierce fighting continued on Saturday, particularly in the west and northwest of the province. The national army, meanwhile, continues to advance in the southwestern province of Taiz. The Houthis persist in ignoring international and UN calls for calm in Marib and demands for a ceasefire that would pave the way for peace talks. The legitimate government questioned the sincerity of these calls after the militias stepped up their attacks and the international community took no action to deter them. Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said: The escalation of the Houthis demonstrates that her decision to go to war is not in her hands and that she is simply a proxy to carry out the agenda Iranian expansionist. He added that the Houthis are just an armed proxy for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and are run by Tehran’s so-called envoy to Sana’a. He accused the militias of harming Saudi Arabia and threatening international shipping. Further, he noted that the Houthis stepped up their attacks after Joe Biden’s US administration decided to revoke the militias’ terrorist designation. This demonstrates that the militias do not believe in peace and that their ideology is based on murder, which makes them incompetent to play a constructive role in peace, Eryani noted. The escalation demands that the international community blacklist the Houthis and provide serious support to the government in its efforts to end their coup and reclaim the Yemeni state, he urged. As the minister voiced his appeal, the Houthis cut lines of communication from Sana’a, which is under their control, to government-controlled areas, including Marib. Observers interpreted the move as retaliation for losses by militias on the ground and as an inability to advance into oil and gas-rich Marib. Local sources on the ground told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Yemeni military, with air cover from the Saudi-led Arab coalition, pushed back on Saturday new Houthi offensives in the west and north. west of Marib. Military media reported that more than 83 militants were killed in the battles which lasted more than 35 hours. A military spokesman said the army’s strategy had succeeded in exhausting the Houthi forces. In Taiz, the army liberated several hills on the southeastern front as militias retreated from the area. The military has launched operations in Taiz, which has been under siege by the Houthis for years.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos