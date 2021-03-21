US falters under Biden: Goodwin

According to metaphors, it will be difficult to overtake President Biden when falling on the steps of Air Force One. He came down not once, not twice, but three times before he got up.

It was bad enough, but a silly White House apology made it worse. Gusts of wind knocked him down, said an aide, apparently with a straight face.

The only encouraging sign is that no one blamed Donald Trump. If this thought is contagious, there might be hope for the new president after all. Otherwise, there is reason to fear that America will slip away and find itself in the weeds.

So far, the theme of the Biden administration has been that whatever Trump did, they would do the opposite. The approach worked wonders during the campaign, but the opposite day is a cinch, not a sane guiding principle for the global superpower.

Yet the hate-Trump mantra is demanded by the peanut gallery of anti-American leftists and their media maids who set Biden’s agenda.

The result is goof after blunder, at home and abroad. The most obvious example is the reckless rhetoric and silly policies that fuel the wave of migrants on our southern border. Likewise, the stunned gibberish of Biden’s aides after Chinese diplomats lectured and humiliated them last week is a sign of upcoming global unrest.

Connecting the dots of these and other mistakes suggests that Biden took office while suffering from two major illusions. The first was that everything Trump did was a failure.

You might only believe this if you have all of your ideas from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC. The Democrats never recognized Trumps’ legitimacy and the never-Trump media distorted the news instead of reporting it, creating a dishonest account of events. When Trump was successful, they called it failure.

These distortions shaped the Democratic talking points, and Biden, seemingly devoid of his own ideas, simply picked them up. Now that he’s trying to turn these talking points into policies, he’s the one who is creating real disasters.

Bidens’ second illusion stems from the first and argues that America and the world were clamoring for four more years from the Obama-Biden administration.

It’s hardly surprising that a stumbling 78-year-old man with declining faculties is sensitive to nostalgia for a great past. The problem is, the past was not so great. Or popular.

President Barack Obama pays tribute to Joe Biden at a 2017 White House ceremony. Susan Walsh / AP

A trip to the past would have reminded him that Democrats up and down the food chain were demolished during the Obama years and were at their lowest in a century after the 2016 election was erased.

But since Biden didn’t know or remember why Trump was elected, he put in charge of major agencies veterans of those past failures, and they too apparently learned nothing.

Democrats hesitate to say they favor open borders, but how else to describe what they have done?

They turned success into failure because Trump, despite his unpatriotic resistance, had solved the trailer problem with a patchwork of programs. The construction of the wall, the expulsions of criminal aliens, and the agreements that kept asylum seekers in Mexico reduced the incentives for Central Americans to make the long journey north.

One by one, Biden demolished these ramparts. First there was the promise that America would have a more humane policy once Trump was gone and a 100-day ban on deportations, including criminals.

Once in power, he stopped building walls and ended the Stay in Mexico policy for asylum cases, a combination that sent an undeniable invitation to families and ruthless coyotes who charge thousands of dollars for guide them to the border. Some law enforcement officials call Biden the best friend of coyotes, sex traffickers, and drug cartels.

Even Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that many people waiting in Central America see Biden as the president of migrants because his policies welcome them. This places an additional burden on Mexico as the caravans cross its southern border and move north.

In response, Biden’s assistants play puns by refusing to admit they created a crisis while trying to hide the evidence. They imposed a gag order on border officials and prevented the media from photographing the bulging crowds of children and adolescents in what are described as prison-like establishments.

By comparison, Trump was transparent and available to the press to answer questions about any of his policies. Biden is also hiding from the press.

The upshot is that while illegal immigration has declined dramatically under Trump, it is now increasing dramatically. Tens of thousands of people have already entered the country under Biden, with taxpayers footing the bill for food, hotels and medical care. Many adult cruisers have tested positive for the coronavirus but have been released in America.

Another result of Bidens’ illusions is the China problem, and it’s also in full screen. The humiliating treatment of Secretary of State Tony Blinken by Chinese officials last week should wake up the presidential team in peril of trying to return to normal relations with the Asian giant, as if the difficult relations with China were all Trump’s fault.

In fact, Trump correctly read China’s ambitions for world domination and the absolute need to push back against trade, military, cyber, and human rights violations in the region, including with the Uyghurs and Hong Kong. China did not like the pushback and openly supported Bidens’ election.

Still, if Biden foolishly believed that meant there was common ground between him and President Xi Jinping, the licks on Thursday should have been a revelation.

Xi Jinping, Joe Biden, Peng Liyuan and Jill Biden represent the American national anthem in 2015. Carolyn Kaster / AP

The fierce assault, including the Communists claim that the BLM protests and riots prove the weakness of the Americas, demonstrated that China no longer pretends to be a developing nation. He is now a confident adversary, to be faced without vaporous illusions.

So, it is doubly disturbing that on Friday, not to mention the nasty reunion, Biden fell in fond memories of his time with President Xi years ago.

His chatty disconnect underscores doubts about whether Biden is mentally and physically capable of protecting America from a China bent on expanding its global footprint.

Andrew Yangsbraveryvs. UFT

Unlike his rivals for the Democratic mayoral nomination, Andrew Yang is ready to break with party orthodoxy. The latest example came when he blamed the United Teachers’ Federation for shutting down classes at school.

Describing myself as a frustrated parent, said Yang, I believe UFT has been a big reason our schools have been slow to reopen.

Andrew Yang has targeted the United Teachers’ Federation for the slow reopening of New York schools. Robert miller

Touch.

Proving its point, the union dismissed the revised federal guidelines. The federal government now says three feet of social distancing is enough in schools instead of six feet.

The union, claiming to know the best, said it was too risky.

In fact, it’s Yang who knows best. He is right to say that UFT is a barrier to education.

Press positions

A timid reader writes with one observation: When a Republican is president, the press wants to be Woodward and Bernstein. When a Democrat is president, the press wants to be Monica Lewinsky.