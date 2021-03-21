PM Modi, Amit Shah in State, Sisir Adhikari could join BJP today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are visiting West Bengal today. Calcutta: Politically, it’s a two-barrel Sunday in Bengal today – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah will campaign for the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address three separate gatherings herself. The show thief, however, could be an 80-year-old Trinamool veteran likely to join the BJP even as the opposition party releases its poll manifesto. Now the pressure to dispense with power, the BJP is once again parading its big guns in the state. Over the past year, he has dedicated a lot of time and resources to Bengal, where he sees an excellent opportunity to replace Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool government in the next election. The party is evaluating its strategy in the wake of the statewide rebellion within its ranks on its list of candidates over the past week. At least three late-night meetings were held by his senior officials in Calcutta and Delhi to deal with the fallout. PM Modi was in Bengal yesterday where, during a rally in Kharagpur, he attacked both Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He is said to have planned to organize 20 rallies during the preparation period for the election, he will address a rally in Bankura today. Shah will attend a meeting in Cheb shortly after noon and then hold a workers’ meeting in Mecheda, both in East Midnapore district, the notorious stronghold of Trinamool rebel Suvendu Adhikari. The chief minister, who injured her foot in Nandigram, showed no signs of slowing down. In her signature style, she has met all the beards thrown so far on word for caustic word. Today, she will lead at least three gatherings in the East Midnapore District. All eyes are also on octogenarian Sisir Adhikari. The veteran Trinamool leader is the father of Suvendu party rebel Adhikari who joined the BJP last year and has since harshly criticized his former mentor. Mr. Adhikari and Ms. Banerjee now face each other electorally in Nandigram constituency. Sisir Adhikari, however, had stayed with the Trinamool and is their deputy. Former Union Minister under the Manmohan Singh government, he remained silent during the duels between his son and his boss. Now, however, it looks like he too was persuaded to switch sides. He’s about to share the stage with Mr. Shah in Cheb and maybe even join the BJP. Mr Shah, meanwhile, will release his party’s manifesto for West Bengal in the evening around 5:30 p.m. in Kolkata. The Assembly poll in West Bengal will take place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be published on May 2.

