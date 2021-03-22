Give her best shots – Chinadaily.com.cn

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines delivered across continents bring deep feelings of friendship to Sierra Leone

Thanks to the concerted efforts and close cooperation of the two countries, a batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine crossed continents and arrived in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, on February 25, 2021. Donation from the Chinese government, c is a precious gift from the Chinese. government and people to the government and people of Sierra Leone, who are currently making unremitting efforts in their fight against the novel coronavirus. The government of Sierra Leone held a launching ceremony for its immunization program on March 15 and has since immunized health workers and other priority groups across the country.

Countries around the world are scrambling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but the supply can by no means meet the current high demand. China is still facing the pressure of a resurgence of the virus at home and badly needs the vaccines itself. Nevertheless, China overcame the difficulties and donated the vaccines to Sierra Leone by special arrangement.

The donation is one of the concrete actions to fulfill President Xi Jinping’s solemn pledge to make China’s COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and to contribute to the availability and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries.

It also vividly reflects the strong friendship between China and Sierra Leone as well as the decades-long practice of the two countries and peoples sharing happiness and unhappiness.

During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the economic and social development of Sierra Leone as well as on the lives of its people. Under the unwavering leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, the government and people of Sierra Leone have fought the pandemic with firm determination and concrete action, achieving commendable results. China believes that the donated vaccines will go a long way in strengthening Sierra Leone’s tenacious fight against the virus, protecting the lives of the people, especially frontline medical and health workers, and contributing to the final victory of Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone on the pandemic.

Unity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons of the international community in defeating the pandemic. China firmly affirms that humanity is a community with a common future and actively promotes international cooperation to fight the pandemic, making concerted efforts with the international community to protect the life and health of people in all countries.

United Nations data shows that as of early February 2021, a total of 107.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed worldwide. With these, 6 percent of the population in North America has been vaccinated, ranking first, 3.6 percent in Europe, 0.9 percent in Asia, 0.7 percent in South America and less 0.1 percent in Africa. Some developed countries have purchased huge amounts of COVID-19 vaccines, while the vaccine needs of less developed countries are on hold. In this context, China is taking concrete steps to promote the equitable distribution of vaccines. At the request of the World Health Organization, China has decided to provide 10 million doses of Chinese vaccines to COVAX to meet the urgent needs of developing countries. China has provided vaccine assistance to more than 50 countries, including Sierra Leone, and has made arrangements to facilitate the importation of Chinese vaccines by nearly 30 countries.

The Chinese government gives top priority to the safety and efficacy of the country’s COVID-19 vaccines, and Chinese companies have developed vaccines in accordance with strict laws and regulations, and the safety and efficacy of Chinese vaccines have been proven by scientific data. The Chinese National Administration of Medicinal Products has granted conditional approval for the market use of the affected vaccines based on strict and careful evaluations. As of February 20, 34 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Chinese people in China. The rate of serious side effects after vaccination is less than one in a million, which is much lower than the general influenza vaccines commonly used around the world. As long as the vaccines are stored and used as prescribed, there should be no serious safety concerns. The given Sinopharm vaccine was found to be about 80% effective in the phase III mid-term trial in China and 86% in the trial in the United Arab Emirates. The effective rate of preventing the onset of mild symptoms in severe cases was 100%.

Many countries, such as UAE, Bahrain, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt, Brazil, Argentina, Nepal, Hungary, Turkey and Serbia have approved the use of Chinese vaccines . Many countries have organized chartered flights to China for vaccine collection, and many heads of state or government were vaccinated with a Chinese vaccine at the airport when the vaccines arrived. At least nine foreign heads of state or government have publicly received Chinese vaccines. These are all votes of confidence in the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.

China does not pursue any geopolitical goals in its international cooperation on the COVID-19 vaccine, does not calculate any economic benefits, or attach any political conditions to the cooperation. China wants to make COVID-19 vaccines real popular vaccines. The accusations of some people who try to raise doubts about Chinese vaccines or slander China’s vaccine cooperation are unwarranted and ill-motivated. China will continue to work with all parties, including Sierra Leone, to build a global health-for-all community and achieve ultimate victory over the pandemic.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Sierra Leone, as well as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Sierra Leonean diplomatic relations. For a long time, the two countries have been true friends enjoying mutual trust, mutual respect, mutual support, win-win cooperation and common development. In this special year, China will work with Sierra Leone to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries to a new high for the benefit of countries and peoples.

WU HEPING / FOR CHINA DAILY



The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone.







