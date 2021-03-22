Politics
2021 West Bengal Assembly elections: Narendra Modi defends the list
Narendra Modi said on Sunday that for the Bengal polls, the BJP had put in place both experienced and new faces to work on the construction of Sonar Bangla, with the prime minister’s comment coming against the backdrop of protests by party workers across the ‘State since the second list of candidates. released on March 14.
“The BJP has put in place experienced candidates. The party also gave the freshers a chance. Young and experienced candidates will together help build Sonar Bangla, ”Modi said during a rally at Tilabedia’s field in Bankura on Sunday.
Many party offices were ransacked or burnt down by local BJP leaders, accusing the party of naming several setbacks by Trinamul and “outsiders” unrelated to the segments of the assembly concerned. Many wonder how “asol poribarton” would perform under the liners of Trinamul, who, until they changed sides, allegedly attacked BJP workers.
Although Modi did not refer to the protests, he did speak to Saltora de Bankura’s BJP candidate Chandana Bauri, the wife of a mason, apparently to send the message that his party had chosen from the names of the base, not just setbacks.
“Didi, you might not like my face, but you will have to remember faces like Chandanaji and many others from BJP for a long time … Chandanaji is not only a BJP candidate from the constituency of l ‘Assembly of Saltora, but also the face of Bengal aspiration, ”Modi told a crowd of more than 50,000 people.
Chandana said she and her husband started working for the BJP after they were not allowed to vote in the 2018 panchayat polls.
“I have been working for the BJP for three years after seeing how Trinamul stole our voting rights. The government housing program that came up for me was given to another woman with the same name as mine. I didn’t know the party picked me as a candidate until the list was announced, ”Chandana said.
Modi called Chandana a symbol of development and a victim of Trinamul.
BJP insiders said that aside from Chandana, Ausgram’s party candidate in East Burdwan, Kalita Maji, worked as a domestic helper.
BJP leaders said Modi, through his reference to Chandana’s candidacy, tried to extinguish the flames of the protest against the choice of candidates.
“It seems Modiji meant that the Trinamul deserters were experienced hands and that a balance had been struck by choosing freshers like Chandana as well. However, there are very few candidates like Chandana, ”said a BJP leader.
However, BJP leaders said that despite the prime minister citing Chandana as an example, there were people like Tanmoy Ghosh who were nominated within 24 hours of leaving Trinamul to join the BJP. Ghosh will run as a candidate for the BJP from Bishnupur to Bankura.
“If there are examples like Chandana, there are examples like Tanmoy Ghosh, who was with the Trinamul one night ago and was chosen as the BJP candidate. Such decisions angered party elders, ”said a BJP leader in Bishnupur.
Modi in his speech also accused the leaders of Trinamul of making money through extortion and looting of sand.
He said the illegal money helped Trinamul rulers in Bankura get rich and own big houses and branded cars. Modi also criticized Trinamul for a mural graffiti showing Mamata’s fractured leg placed on the prime minister’s head. The graffiti went viral on social media and caught Modi’s attention.
