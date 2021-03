“ Questions about the cupid Boris Johnson’s flat decorating fund could be his downfall ” – Kevin Maguire

The greedy self-interest haunting Boris Johnson in a deadly pandemic and the inevitable stench of coronavirus corruption may yet prove an arrogant defeat for prime ministers. Premiers at 6-7% vaccine rebound in polls on the eve of tomorrow’s first anniversary of last March’s draconian lockdown speech will be vulnerable when more people find out about Johnson’s nasty truth as well as his grotesque incompetence . The Election Commission watchdog demanding the Conservative Party explain how Johnson found 60,000 of the 200,000 redecorated in his Downing Street apartment is not a technicality. How the work was funded is a matter of great public interest, with disclosure being crucial to prevent a prime minister from privately becoming the helping hand of wealthy benefactors.

Yet what this bouffant episode also tells us is that during the fight against a deadly enemy, when the country needed a leader 100% dedicated to dealing with an epoch threat, the attention of Johnsons turned to who would pay for new wallpaper in his apartment. At the start of the epidemic, the hesitant prime minister was locked in a country house of mercy and favor, finalizing his divorce and considering remarrying. Later in the pandemic, when it dragged on disastrously again, saving lives and livelihoods pushed its way onto the to-do list with national colors. Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. Extracting the truth from a serial and cynical liar isn’t easy when Johnson lies about everything from work and nurses paying to transport cuts in northern England and a disastrous Brexit. Tory MPs and MPs calling for Nicola Sturgeons to resign if SNP premiers this week deem they have misled the Scottish Parliament should, to be consistent, also demand Johnsons resignation as Prime Minister or they will be guilty of obvious hypocrisy. Finding out the facts about Johnsons’ makeover is essential. And that’s why hell is blocking, procrastinating and probably lying to keep them wrapped up. The truth hurts a presiding prime minister with terrible death rates and economic damage. Blaming his girlfriend Carrie Symonds for the distractions isn’t fair. The responsibility ends with Johnson.







