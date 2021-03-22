Walking together on the path to development

Sino-Algerian cooperation in the post-pandemic era has a lot of potential to unlock

Algeria is the largest country and the fourth largest economy in Africa, a major country in the Mediterranean Sea and Arabia region, as well as an important cooperation partner of China.

In 2014, Algeria became the first Arab country to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Since then, relations between China and Algeria have entered a new stage of development. China and Algeria share a solid political base, and their practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results. They have also conducted close cultural exchanges and have continuously deepened and strengthened their comprehensive strategic partnership. China has been Algeria’s largest source of imports and its main trading partner for years. The two countries have jointly carried out many practical cooperation projects, including the projects of the century in Algeria on the East-West and North-South highways, the Great Mosque of Algiers, the largest mosque in Africa and the third in Africa. world, the largest International Conference Center and the Algiers Opera House, which have become new symbols of Sino-Algerian friendship.

The two countries have maintained close cultural exchanges. Algeria has participated for many years in cultural events to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which have played an active role in consolidating the friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The Chinese and Algerian people have forged sincere ties and the two countries have reaped mutual benefits since establishing diplomatic ties over 60 years ago. The Sino-Algerian relationship is an exemplary paradigm of international relations.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, cooperation to prevent the spread of the virus has become the main theme of Sino-Algerian practical cooperation. At the start of China’s fight against the novel coronavirus, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a message of sympathy to President Xi Jinping. Algeria was also one of the first countries to provide emergency medical supplies to China. When Algeria began its own battle with the virus, China offered its help in return, providing a lot of medical aid and sharing its experience of successfully battling the virus. He also sent a team of medical experts to Algeria and provided Algeria with COVID-19 vaccines. Apart from this, China has actively supported Chinese companies to respond to the Algerian government’s call to resume production, and they have made significant contributions to the Algerian economy during the pandemic and helped Algeria overcome the difficulties she faced. China and Algeria have constantly helped each other in difficult times, overcame difficulties together, demonstrated by their actions the special friendship of the two countries and established a model of international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Today, the world is undergoing profound changes unheard of for a century. China and Algeria must, more than ever, consolidate and develop their traditional friendship to jointly face the risks and challenges that have arisen. China and Algeria are both developing countries and both face the important task of development. Anticipating the post-pandemic era, China and Algeria share a solid political base, strong economic complementarity and a large potential for cooperation. China will continue, as always, to support Algeria in the pursuit of a development path adapted to its national conditions and will firmly oppose any external interference in its internal affairs. China wishes to continue working with Algeria to continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership, jointly safeguard the rights and legitimate interests of developing countries, defend international laws and the fundamental rules of international relations, and promote community building. with a common future for humanity.

China and Algeria will continue to fight the pandemic and reach a higher level beyond the anti-pandemic cooperation displayed over the past year. China will provide convenience to Algeria when it purchases Chinese vaccines, and firmly oppose any nationalism in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. China wants to help Algeria succeed in its fight against the pandemic and work with it to build a global community of health for all.

In the post-pandemic era, China and Algeria will continue to deepen their practical cooperation in various fields. As the Chinese saying goes, it is only in winter that one realizes that pine and cypress wither late. The pandemic has highlighted the strength of the friendship between the two countries and the benefits of their practical cooperation. President Tebboune proposed last year “Building a new Algeria”. Now the country is devoting its efforts to realizing this vision and economic prosperity. As a good friend, good partner and good brother of Algeria, China wishes to share its own development experience, help Chinese companies to continue participating in the economic and social construction in Algeria, and strengthen the synergy of the country. ‘Belt and Road Initiative with the vision of a “New Algeria”. China will dig deeper to harness the enormous potential of bilateral cooperation in various fields, enrich the content of the Sino-Algerian comprehensive strategic partnership and build a Sino-Algerian community with a common future.

As an old Chinese saying goes, you’re not alone on the road when the world is one family. As part of the joint efforts of the two countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the vision of a “New Algeria”, the Sino-Algerian cooperation will continually unleash more of its great potential and inaugurate a better future for the Chinese. -General Algerian strategic partnership.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

CAI MENG / CHINA DAILY



The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Algeria.







