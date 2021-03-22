Ind Pak Cricket Classics | On this day in 1985: Pakistan inspired by Imran Khan beat India for 125, to lose low scoring thriller





On this day of 1985: Pakistan inspired by Imran Khan beat India for 125, to lose low scoring thriller by 38 points | Photo: Twitter ICC

Main Highlights The Indian team led by Kapil Dev locked horns with Javed Miandad’s Pakistan in the Four Nations Cup The high-tension clash between the main rivals took place on March 22, 1985 at the famous cricket stadium in Sharjah. Kapil Dev’s India recorded incredible victory over Pakistan in low-scoring thriller to advance to then-Four Nations Cup final

Since the inception of international cricket, Indian and Pakistani rivals have played several humdingers in all formats of the gentlemen’s game. That day in 1985, the Indian team under the legendary Kapil Dev met Pakistan star Imran Khan in the 1984–85 Four Nations Cup first eliminator at the monumental Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Freshly won by the famous Benson & Hedges World Cricket Championship in Australia, India under Kapil’s leadership traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take on their Pakistani rival in the Four Nations Cup.

Although the Indian team boasted a formidable batting lineup against Pakistan, the then world champions were blown away by rhythm ace Imran who managed to turn rings around the beaters of the Indian team at the time. While Ravi Shastri, aka the World Series Cup hero, received a golden duck, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar received his marching order with a paltry individual score of 2 out of 9 by speedster Imran.

Staging a first-rate collapse almost single-handedly with leather, Imran conquered Kris Srikkanth, Dilip Vengsarkar Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal to win a memorable six-wicket trip to India. A young Mohammad Azharuddin always struck like a dream and scored a decisive game 47 on 93 balls. Captain Kapil contributed with a decisive 30 from 44 balls and propelled India to a low total of 125 on 42.4 overs.

While many experts and followers of the game expected the team led by Javed Miandad to move past Team India and finish a tie in the first 20 overs, the Green Army suffered a quick blow as the opener Mohsin Khan was withdrawn by Roger Binny for cheap. Mudassar Nazar and Ramiz Raja then stabilized the Pakistani ship and the side led by Miandad even crossed the 30 point mark with the loss of a lone wicket.

At a time when Raja’s vigilant blow was set to become the catalyst for the Asian giants, Pakistan lost Nazar via a tragic run-out and Shastri then handed Miandad a 15-bullet duck to swing the momentum. in favor of India. Filming assistant Laxman Sivaramakrishnan then ensured that Ashraf Ali and Pakistan’s golden boy Imran followed in Miandad’s footsteps during the contest as the three-star drummers failed to open their accounts during the contest. of the high voltage confrontation at the time.

17-year-old Saleem Malik’s patient stunt also failed to save Miandad’s men as Pakistan’s tail was enveloped by Kapil and Shastri’s wickets in the low-scoring thriller. As they say, fortune favors the brave, India’s never-say-die attitude has paved the way for world champions to stun their bitter rivals in new competition.

Pakistani-inspired team Imran beat India by 125 points, but the Green Army ended up losing the low-scoring thriller by 38 points. Imran (6/14) was honored with the man of the match award despite Pakistan ending behind India in Sharjah.

