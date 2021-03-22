Bangladeshi parliament accuses Pakistan of supporting anti-India protests ahead of Modi’s visit





The Bangladeshi Parliament or Jatiyo Sangsad issued a statement accusing Pakistan and its inter-service intelligence (ISI) of orchestrating protests and encouraging Islamists against India ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit on the 26th. and March 27 on the occasion of the 50 years of celebration of the countries. independence. The Jatiyo Sangsad took to Twitter to express his anguish over Pakistan and its spy agency ISI. Pak ???? HC #Dhakas #SecretFunding for @HIBofficial @Hefazot to protest against India ???? & his PM @narendramodi. We, the #secular & #democratic people of #Bangladesh, condemn this attempt by the Pak #ISI agency. #Shame on @GovtofPakistan, protector of #Terrorists around the world, tweeted the Jatiyo Sangsad ahead of Modis’ visit. Several Bangladesh MPs also took to Twitter to accuse Pakistan and the ISI of creating unrest ahead of the Indian PMs visit. It should be recalled that officials from the Pakistani High Commission based in Dhaka were found supporting and funding opposition candidates ahead of the 2018 parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Well-placed sources in Dhaka told ET that the Hasina government was probing the role of the ISI in orchestrating the recent protests. The activities of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka are being monitored, sources said. The current allegation against Pakistan came after Islamists gathered in the capital of Bangladesh on Friday to denounce Modi’s upcoming visit to join in the celebration of the country’s 50th independence anniversary. After Friday prayers, around 500 Muslims marched through the streets outside the country’s main Baitul Mokarram mosque in downtown Dhaka amid heightened security. Protesters criticized Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting Modi. The Indian Prime Minister has a busy schedule in Dhaka and Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s hometown on March 26-27 which would also witness a big push towards connectivity initiatives that would also benefit Bangladesh in the Indo region. -peaceful. Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader also criticized the protesters on Saturday and said his party stood ready to give an appropriate response if anyone tried to create unrest during the ongoing jubilee celebration. independence gold.

He made the remarks during a press conference held at his official residence in Dhaka. Quader also stated that the Awami League is in power but has not deserted the streets, so there will be no benefit in threatening the Awami League about the movement. India was the main ally in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the head of the Indian government was invited to join in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader added. Quader further claimed that it was now clear who carried out attacks and looting at the homes of the Hindu community of Shalla in Sunamganj before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis visited Bangladesh. This attack and looting were carried out as part of a pre-planned plot, he said.









