Saudi leaders wish Khan Pakistans a speedy recovery from COVID-19





JEDDAH: Saudi Arabias Manga Productions has announced a special design competition for artists to design future products for the emerging city of NEOM. Together with NEOM, the competition, announced last Wednesday, will give artists the opportunity to design innovative solutions for future residents. of NEOM, a $ 500 billion Saudi mega-city development project on the Kingdom’s northwest coast. The competition is open to all drawing enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and Japan between the ages of 13 and 35. in the second season of the Futures Folktales series in 2022. Winners will also have access to a six-week crash course in character creation taught by international experts. At Manga Productions, we believe in the importance of empowering talent and creating opportunities for them to develop their creativity, Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said on Twitter, adding that the competition was part of the t Saudi culture and creativity across the world through the animated series Futures Folktales. The series is the first Saudi animated show that connects the past with the future. This is a joint production between Saudi Arabias Manga Productions and Japans TOEI Animation.The first season was released in 2020 in 13 episodes celebrating the richness of Arab and Saudi culture, language, heritage and values. has collected 100 million views worldwide on 32 platforms. and chains in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, UK and US. However, the second season of the series will use NEOM as the central location. Artists are invited to imagine the lives of citizens in the futuristic city in 2050 and design unique accessories, including phones, micro-drones and gym equipment. Contest entrants should explain the innovation behind their devices and why they are useful.According to Bukhary, the partnership with NEOM supports Manga Productions’ goal of inspiring future generations to be part of the mega-city’s development and to build a brighter. to come up.

The competition is part of efforts to export Saudi culture to the world through the animated series Futures Folktales. (Photo / Social media)

Aisha Al-Maghlouth, a young Saudi artist from the Eastern Province, said the competition’s challenge stimulates creativity. The idea behind the competition is very clever. She supports more than one creative category at the same time, she told Arab News.I am delighted to see the creative designs, which I’m sure will be impressive, Al-Maghlouth said, adding : And I’m ready to be a part of it. The 24-year-old artist said that many hidden local talents have yet to be discovered by the public and that the competitions are a way to support and sponsor future Saudi creatives. As NEOM is one of the Kingdom’s most important projects, it’s no surprise that it caters to local talent to help them develop their products.These contests may have different purposes, but the strongest reason is to help local talents to contribute to the development of their products. a project made mainly for the Saudis, according to the vision of the crown prince Mohammed ben Salman, of which our children will appreciate the fruits, and it is this generation which will develop it. might just be a competiti For some, Saudi Arabia is moving at a rapid pace, unlike anything I have seen before, and has been part of this positive transformation.The level of transparency and outreach is unlike anything else , he added, describing the competition as something. that allows the Saudis to build their own future. He said: Who knows what things will look like in 2050? But one thing is certain, whether it is a Saudi or Japanese product, it is for the greater good of all those who are anxious to see what NEOM is. The judges will evaluate each submission based on the ability of artists to communicate their concepts of design, innovation and creativity, as well as general aesthetic details and product safety.Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, focuses on the production of animation, manga and video games with creative and positive content. in the development of creative content, offering innovative products to build and realize the ambitions of young creatives.More information about the competition is available on neomxmanga.com

