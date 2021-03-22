Donald Trump is creating his own social media network that will go live in a few months





New York (CNN) – Former President Donald Trump returns to social media – but this time with his own network, a Trump spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, longtime adviser and spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Howard Kurtz on Fox’s “MediaBuzz” that Trump “will be back on social media in probably two or three months.” He added that Trump’s comeback will come with “his own platform” that will attract “tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

“This is something that I think will be the most popular ticket on social media,” Miller told Kurtz. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everyone is going to wait and watch to see what President Trump does, but it will be their own platform.”

Miller said during his appearance on Fox News that the former president has been approached by many companies and is in talks with teams on the new platform.

“This new platform is going to be great,” Miller said on Sunday. “Everyone wants it and it’s going to bring millions and millions – tens of millions – to this platform.”

The announcement comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platforms, such as Facebook, following his incitement to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6 – where hundreds of Trump supporters took to action. assault the US Capitol building, killing five people.

In the wake of Trump’s Twitter ban, Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, intervened when other aides tried to lure Trump to fringe social media platforms such as Speak and Gab .

