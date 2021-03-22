Young people believe President Jokowi can handle COVID-19





Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said the majority of young people were satisfied with the performance of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) government in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young people see the problem of handling the Corona virus outbreak, he said, which is an important thing the government needs to address. “In dealing with COVID-19, young people are confident enough or completely to believe that Pak Jokowi is considered capable of handling the epidemic, which is around 55.4%,” Burhanuddin said through a statement. virtual on Sunday March 21, 2021.. Also Read: Jokowi Calls For Drive-Thru Vaccination To Be Expanded He said young people have enough confidence in President Jokowi to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak at 50.9%; very confident 4.5 percent; very suspicious of only 0.5 percent; disbelief 12.5 percent; normal 30.1 percent; and don’t know or don’t respond 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, Burhanuddin said young people also trust Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is 42.9%, which is sufficient and very confident. “Just believe 40.1%; strongly believe 2.8%; strongly disbelieve 3.9%; disbelieve 11.3%; normal 32.2%; don’t know or don’t answer 9.6 % “, he explained. Then, he said, the young people who were ready to vaccinate against COVID-19 were also quite high, namely 10.3 percent very willing; very willing to 62.9 percent; less willing 19.6 percent; very unwilling at 1.9 percent; and don’t know or don’t answer 5.3 percent. The majority of young people are very willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, namely 73.2% and about 21.5% of young people are not ready to be vaccinated, he said. The survey was conducted by telephone contact with 1,200 respondents aged 17 to 21 or the younger generation. This method is performed given that the situation is still a COVID-19 pandemic, so it is difficult to meet in person. Meanwhile, the method used is simple random sampling with a sample of 1,200 respondents with a margin of error of about 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. The samples came from all provinces and were distributed by professionals from March 4 to 10, 2021.

See source articles on Viva Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Viva. Viva is responsible for all articles, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article.







