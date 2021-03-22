ECP to hear Akbar Babar’s petition against PTI today – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) is due to hear on Monday (today) a complaint from petitioner Akbar S. Babar, dissident member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), against the decision of its control commission to keep secret the documents of the ruling party in the case of foreign funding.

A three-member PCE bench led by retired judge Irshad Qaiser had sent notices to the review panel and the PTI, asking them to appear before it on March 22.

Mr. Babar asserted that the order of the control commissions was illegal and unlawful because there was no legal provision, nor any legal, fair or judicious basis for keeping the secret, as well as the precepts of Articles 4 and 10A of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a media speech proposed to end secrecy in the foreign funding affair, but his lawyer disowned the prime ministers’ statement and insisted that all PTI accounts should be kept secret for the petitioner.

Mr Babar claimed that the PTI’s accounts were secret because Imran Khan feared that the disclosure of the documents could open a Pandoras box with adverse consequences on his financial credibility.

There is speculation in the media that Imran Khans’ lawyer would argue the case on Monday or request an adjournment because the PM is in isolation after his coronavirus test has turned positive and has failed. could not be viewed.

Speaking to reporters after a previous hearing, Akbar S. Babar said Prime Minister Khan was concerned that if details of PTI bank accounts came to light, it could reveal billions of rupees of illegal funding in hidden accounts. of the PTI. This could lead to accusations of money laundering, bribery and account cover-up against PM Khan and others while managing those accounts, he added.

Mr Babar said the recognition by PTIs of using employee front accounts for fundraising was an admission of guilt and a justification for his position of mega corruption and financial impropriety.

He regretted that the review board was formed in March 2018 and requested to complete the review within a month, but the process was still ongoing. He asked the CEC to intervene.

He said the review committee and the ECP could not be separated, as the lack of transparent oversight of the committees impacted ECP’s public position as an independent constitutional body.

He again asked the CEP to take charge of the case and to carry out an examination under his direct supervision.

Posted in Dawn on March 22, 2021

