Trump slams the migrant crisis; Biden administration says ‘border is closed’





The border crisis sparked further criticism from former President Donald Trump and President Biden’s pledge to travel south to see the migrant mess for himself.

The two spoke out on Sunday evening after US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said “the border is closed.”

Trump, from his Office 45 email account, tore Mayorkas apart for what he called a “pathetic and distraught performance” on the Sunday morning news broadcasts.

“Even someone with limited abilities from Mayorkas should understand that if you provide a system of capture and release for illegal aliens from around the world, the whole world will come,” Trump said of the migratory flood.

Trump also criticized Biden for what he called a gag order against immigration and customs officials.

“They have to finish the wall immediately, which can be done in a matter of weeks, they should never have stopped it. They cause death and human tragedy, ”Trump said.

He added that the flow of migrants allowed “drugs… human and sexual trafficking” to mix with migrants “encouraging crimes against humanity”.

He added: “Our country is being destroyed!”

Biden, according to a White House report, said when asked if he was considering going to the border: “At some point I will, yes.

When asked why the message to migrants to stay at home does not resonate and that more can be done, Biden replied, “A lot more. Were doing it now, including making sure we restore what was there before that they can stay put and advocate from their home country.

Mayorkas spoke on four talk shows on Sunday as conditions on the US-Mexico border deteriorated.

Fox News reported on Sunday that border officers in the key area of ​​the Rio Grande Valley are processing and releasing migrants seeking asylum without issuing an appearance notice.

Mayorkas said he was trying to deploy “orderly systems” in Mexico and Central America to discourage potential migrants from reaching the US border. It’s similar in some ways to what the Trump administration did to stem the tide of illegal immigration during the pandemic.

Biden quickly decided to roll back some of Trump’s anti-immigration measures right after his election. It was a step backwards interpreted by some as a signal to go to the United States.

We have seen a lot of migrations in the past. We know how to fix it. We have a plan. We are executing our plan and we will be successful, said Mayorkas.

But, he added, it takes time and is particularly difficult and difficult now because of the actions taken by the Trump administration. We are therefore rebuilding the system by responding to the needs of vulnerable children who have arrived at our borders.

Republicans in Congress blame Biden for policies they say encourage a new wave of immigrants. Mayorkas, and many Democrats, say the fault lies with Trump and his administration, who they say left behind an inhumane and inadequate system to cope with the influx.

Associated Press material was used in this report.

