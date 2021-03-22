Politics
Global investors seek to freeze foreign assets in China
International bondholders who owe tens of millions of dollars to a Beijing-backed semiconductor group seek to freeze overseas assets, as corporate debt issues complicate President Xi Jinping’s attempts to free China from overseas-made chips.
Tsinghua Unigroup, a national chip champion backed by China’s most prestigious engineering school, defaulted in November on a bond issued in the country, raising concerns over cross defaults on offshore banknotes worth of about $ 2.4 billion.
The state-backed company is at the heart of Xi’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in semiconductor production. The United States has banned Chinese companies from accessing overseas-made chips amid wider tensions between Washington and Beijing. But now Tsinghua’s troubles threaten to embroil a handful of China’s largest computer chip companies, either which it owns or in which it has stakes.
Lawyers representing a group of Hong Kong-based Tsinghua bondholders released a statement of claim in the city’s high court in February, according to documents seen by the Financial Times. This marked the first step in “putting offshore assets on hold” held by Tsinghua before any move inside China to restructure the company, said a person involved in the case. If successful, the order could prevent Tsinghua from selling offshore assets and using the proceeds to pay off debts in China.
“If we can do this, then these [assets] should not go into onshore restructuring, ”the person said, adding that the exact value of Tsinghua’s offshore assets was not clear and the company had also not released plans to tackle its problems. debt.
Tsinghua did not respond to requests for comment from the FT.
Tsinghua’s liabilities as of June 2020 stood at 202.9 billion Rmb ($ 31.2 billion), with about a quarter of that amount owed by the middle of this year, according to Debtwire data based on deposits from companies.
The group’s debt problems also shed light on Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua. The aggressive trader, who spent his life as a shepherd in western China’s Xinjiang region studying at Tsinghua University, made his fortune in real estate and bonded with members of the high level of Chinese government.
Under Zhao, whose Beijing Jiankun Group owns a significant stake in Tsinghua, the chip group embarked on a multi-year deal frenzy that included the purchase of French chipmaker Linxens as well as a controlling stake in Hewlett-Packard’s H3C data networking company. Multi-billion dollar bids for US tech groups Western Digital and Micron Technology have failed.
Zhao’s investments coincided with Beijing’s intensified efforts to break free from dependence on overseas-made computer chips. In 2017, Tsinghua secured $ 22 billion in new funding from public investors to help fund semiconductor-related acquisitions.
But it’s unclear whether Xi’s administration would bail out Zhao, analysts said.
According to Cercius Group, a Montreal-based consultancy specializing in elite Chinese politics, Zhao enjoyed state support during Hu Jintao’s administration and he continues to have a close personal relationship with the son. from the former president, Hu Haifeng. But there are tensions between Hu Jintao and current President Xi, obscuring the picture.
Six China-based analysts declined to comment on Tsinghua’s debt situation to the FT.
Douglas Fuller, an expert on China’s industrial policy in the chip sector at Hong Kong City University, said Tsinghua was ultimately “a bad choice as a way to build China’s chip industry. fleas”.
Fuller believes the group has “overpaid” two chip design groups, Spreadtrum and RDA Microelectronics. The pair were eventually merged into an “underperforming” unit, he added.
ChangXing Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies, two major chip subsidiaries of Tsinghua, “should prove viable. . . but they won’t be moving any of the major global players in those markets anytime soon, ”Fuller added.
The group’s challenges are not specific to the sector. A Chinese chip official from a group unrelated to Tsinghua said companies and local governments were struggling to find new funding for the industry. “So far there is no opportunity to profit. It is very difficult to maintain cash flow. I don’t know how long we’re going to last, ”he said.
Foreign holders of the Tsinghua bonds say part of their motivation for initiating the Hong Kong legal process is to try to instill more transparency on the part of the company.
The case is also complicated by the difficulties foreign investors face in taking on debt with groups based in China, even Hong Kong, which is increasingly under Beijing’s control.
“There’s not a lot of protection we can get, the company being an onshore entity – the offshore legal structure doesn’t work onshore,” said the person involved in the case.
Legal proceedings are also expected to be closely watched by other investors in Chinese bonds issued overseas from the mainland. Chinese non-financial firms owe $ 575 billion in offshore dollar-denominated debt, with $ 72 billion maturing this year, according to genealogical data.
Much of the borrowing comes from the real estate sector, which has $ 34 billion in bonds maturing in 2021. China Fortune Land Development, which specializes in industrial parks, defaulted this month on a bond of 530 million that counted BlackRock and HSBC funds among its investors.
Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing and Qianer Liu in Shenzhen
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]