Listen! Minister of the PPN concerning bluntly the development of a new capital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PPN Minister / Head of Bappenas Suharso said the master plan for the new capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan was completed last year. Currently, the government begins to compile the implementation of the transfer. “Starting from the drainage, regional boundaries, the main point or core of the IKN construction covering an area of ​​5,600 hectares has been determined,” Suharso said, quoted on Monday (3/22/2021). “So where do we start, we have everything prepared. And what kind of city system, we adopt a small town and so on. So this kind of thing has been prepared,” Suharso continued.

In the plan, Suharso said, there are around 500,000 to 700,000 people who are likely to live in the new IKN. The land to be built for the construction of the IKN in East Kalimantan, Suharso said, is also inhabited land and does not need to be taken over by the government. In fact, the people who still live on IKN land must feel the positive impact of the IKN displacement. “There is no land to acquire, because the land is already a village, and we will repair the village and be part of the national capital,” Suharso explained. “So, physically, we are really ready to build it. We have even determined the 0 point where the presidential palace will be built. So it can be built in stages,” Suharso continued. It’s just that, the process of preparing for the transfer and construction, Suharso said, is still limited, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The relocation of the IKN to East Kalimantan, Suharso said, is also one of the steps to restore the national economy. With the construction and relocation of this IKN, Suharso said, it will stimulate economic growth and can create up to 140,000 jobs. However, the transfer and construction of the IKN will take place once RI has obtained collective immunity. Previously, Suharso also hoped that the August 17, 2024 commemoration ceremony could take place at the IKN. This historic commemoration was immediately led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “On August 17, 2024, the president can commemorate August 17 in the new national capital,” he said at a joint working meeting with Committee XI of the Indonesian Parliament on Wednesday (3/17/2021) . For information, the state capital will be transferred from DKI Jakarta to Penajam Paser Utara Regency & Kutai Kartanegara Regency in the province of East Kalimantan.

