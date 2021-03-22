Headlines March 21, 2021: PM Modi attacks Didi, Sharad Pawar opens up on Param Bir Singh’s bombshell letter

Narendra Modi Bankura Rally. | Photo credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Prime Minister addressed a rally in Bankura in West Bengal on Sunday and searched Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee. In addition, NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Deputy MP Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil after Param Bir Singh’s “letter bomb” shocked the state of Maharashtra.

Didi can kick my head, but I won’t allow him to kick Bengals dreams: PM Modi at Bankura

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on bad governance at a rally in Bankura in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of the state have decided that TMC’s game will end on May 2. Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head and kick me, but I won’t let you start the development of Bengal and the dreams of its people, the prime minister said. Accusing Mamata of trying to block the gathering of BJP’s Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister said the “ corruption game ” will not work now and saffron will bring the “ poriborton ” to Bengal. Read more

Amit Shah publishes BJP election manifesto for WB; promises one job per family, sops for farmers, fishermen

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah released the election manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Sunday. The BJP pledged one job per family, three new AIIMS hospitals in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban, the implementation of a 7th compensation commission for state government employees and a PM-Kisan backlog of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers if they are elected to power in the state. Shah also said that the BJP will establish a Sonar Bangla fund worth Rs 11,000 crore which will promote art, literature and other similar industries. Read more

Letter sent from my email id, says Param Bir Singh; Ajit Pawar and Patil meet Sharad Pawar in Delhi

A day after Param Bir Singh’s “bombshell letter” rocked the government of Maharashtra, CM MP Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil today met with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi. Meanwhile, the former Mumbai police commissioner ended speculation about the authenticity of the letter by saying it was sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray from his email address. It comes after the office of the chief minister said that the unsigned letter sent by Param Bir Singh to the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, was being “verified”. Read more

Serious Charges, CM Thackeray Has Full Authority to Make Decision: Sharad Pawar on Letter from Former Mumbai Cop

Breaking his silence on the letter from former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that allegations of corruption against Home Secretary Anil Deshmukh were of a nature. “serious”. However, Pawar claimed that Singh was making “far-fetched allegations” because he was dismissed from his post as Mumbai Police Commissioner for “unforgivable” failures in the investigation into the fear of the Mukesh car bombings. Ambani. He also claimed that Singh was the one who decided to reinstate arrested Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze into the police force last year. Read more

Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s opening pair in T20 after the duo’s fires against England

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s opening pair to continue. Kohli, who beats in middle order, opened the heats in the fifth and final T20I against England. Since he will open for RCB in IPL 2021, chances are he will retain his open position. “Your top batsman should beat the most overs in limited overs cricket. So it was very important for Virat Kohli to beat at the top of the order. So maybe KL Rahul’s loss of form has was a blessing in disguise because it gave us an opening combination to look forward to, “said Gavaskar. Kohli scored 80 * of 52, adding 94 points for the first wicket with Rohit in just 9 overs. Read more

Jasmin reacts to not being tagged in Rubina’s viral post; says, “ As a person, I choose to ignore negativity ”

TV actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, who appeared on the 14th season of the Bigg Boss reality show, were known to share a love-hate relationship. Later, when Rubina did a reel on the music video for Jasmin and Aly Goni Tera Suit sung by Tony Kakkar, she missed the Jasmin tag and only tagged Aly in the video, which went viral. In a recent interview, Jasmin opened up about the same thing. Read more

Future Group asks Delhi High Court to oppose restraining order

Future Group led by Kishore Biyani has approached Delhi High to challenge the order of a single judge upholding the Singapore Emergency Arbitrator (EA) order preventing Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going from the market. forward with its plan to sell Rs 24,713 crore assets with Reliance led by Mukesh Ambani. Industries Ltd (RIL). Read more