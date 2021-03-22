Netanyahu could lose control after election, just like Trump did – opinion





Donald Trump lost his election, but even after his legal actions were rejected, he felt that by refusing to accept his loss, he was stubborn. Once the election is over, rejecting the result is not tenacious, it is destructive to the system itself, like a child destroying the board after losing a game. By his recalcitrant exit, Trump has shamed the institution of the presidency, those who voted for him and the country he claimed to represent. Benjamin Netanyahu went through three elections without a stable coalition. Bibi believes that by hanging on, he is a competitive political strategist, but the endless elections have cost billions of shekels, the political system has been crippled, the Knesset has not passed a budget for more than two years, and critical government services have not been funded.

The storming of the US Capitol and the inability of the Israeli political system are both attributable to politicians reluctant to prioritize national interests over personal interests, the pride and irrational passions of supporters who place leaders on superhuman bases.

With all due respect to Netanyahu’s abilities and achievements, there is more than one person capable of being prime minister. And with all due respect for Likud’s ideology, Netanyahu has become a handicap for the party. Dogmatic allegiance to a politician is dangerous idolatry. It is simply time for Israel to move on.

Many Trump supporters have played down the dangers of having such a narcissistic personality in the White House. Trump was a source of innocent amusement for many until a mob trashed the Temple of Democracy while the world, including enemies of democracy, watched on television.

The riot at the United States Capitol was preceded by several acts of violence and intimidation such as the vandalism of the personal home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Likewise, the term “left traitors” has been painted on the homes of anti-Netanyahu activists and increasingly appears on signs during political events.

Trump is responsible for contributing to the riot in the capital, not only by his words immediately before the violence broke out, but by his months-long campaign to present the election as having been “stolen.” It is in the same vein that Netanyahu tried to present the lawsuits against him as a political coup, despite the extensive evidence against him already available to the public, such as the recordings of Noni Mozes, the texts of Elovich. and other evidence.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}

Netanyahu’s legal defense failed to have the charges against him dismissed, so he requested immunity, both through his efforts to advance “French law”, offering explicit permanent immunity to the prime minister, and by his efforts to invoke a pre-existing law allowing the Knesset to vote to immunize a member.

America is taking stock. What needs to happen before Netanyahu’s supporters start thinking too? Having a prime minister tried for criminal offenses is destructive of democracy. Having a man who has been taped trying to manipulate continuous media coverage in power is destructive to democracy. To have himself and his followers trying to place him above the law is destructive. We cannot continue to be unable to adopt a budget and fund essential services. While the siege of the capital lasted a few hours, the paralysis of the Israeli political system lasted more than two years. This is not about clever political maneuvering or a competitive campaign, it is the incapacitated Israeli government. It is anarchy.

Donald Trump was not psychologically able to accept his loss. Since Netanyahu is also unable to resign, other members of the Likud Knesset should have made this decision for him. Since they lack courage, it is time for voters to kick him out before the situation gets even more out of hand.

The author is a writer living in Jerusalem. His previous columns have appeared in the media in the United States and Israel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos