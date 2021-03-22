‘America has enslaved us for 200 years’: In praise of Prime Minister Modis Covid’s plan Tirath Singh Rawats, historic faux pas Watch video

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

In praise of PM Narendra Modis’ Covid plan, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawats is a historic faux pas! Days after courting controversy for his comment on ripped jeans, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat once again embarrassed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that “America has enslaved India for 200 years. “. He said this while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the Covid-19 situation in India. “While other countries stumbled… India is doing better in terms of handling the Covid crisis. America, which has enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is in trouble right now, ”Rawat said.

In a video clip of only two minutes, the Chief Minister committed a number of statistical blunders in describing the Covid-19 situation in the United States. He, for example, said the death rate there reached 2.75 lakh. Not only that, Rawat further said the country has a population of only “12 crore” and is number one in healthcare, but the death rate from Covid has exceeded “50 lakh”.

#LOOK “… Unlike other countries, India is doing better in terms of treatment # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is in trouble today, ”says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

The United States has a population of around 33 crore while the United Kingdom has just over 6.5 crore. In case, he confused the UK with the US, in neither case was he right with his statistics and so is the death rate from Covid.

Just days ago, the Chief Minister questioned the girls wearing ripped jeans. Facing criticism for his remarks about the ripped jeans, the newly appointed chief minister later apologized but said wearing ripped jeans was not okay. Rawat said he only spoke about the environment at home and that applies to him as well.