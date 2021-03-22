Politics
Crown Resorts: US private equity group Blackstone offers exit strategy to James Packer | Crown Resorts
Billionaire James Packer has been offered a new exit strategy from Crown Resorts after the company received an unsolicited offer from private equity firm Blackstone Group.
Blackstone, which already owns a 10% stake in the casino giant, has offered to acquire all of Crown’s shares as part of an arrangement.
It offers $ 11.85 per share, which is a 19% premium over the volume weighted average price of Crown shares since the release of its first half of fiscal 2021 results.
The offer to acquire the company gives Packer a new way out of the company he founded after a few years of horror for the tycoon that began with the arrest of 19 employees in China in October 2016 for allegedly violates Chinese laws against solicitation of players.
A year later, Packer revealed his serious mental health issues and was pictured checking in at a private clinic in the United States.
The arrests in China, coupled with President Xi Jinpings’ crackdown on capital movements out of China, have hit high crown incomes hard. Revenue was further reduced by Covid-19, resulting in lengthy closures of gaming facilities across the country.
Packer made it clear that he wanted to reduce his exposure to Crown when he agreed to sell nearly 20% of his 46% stake to Melco Resorts in 2019. The $ 1.76 billion deal valued shares of Crown at $ 13.00.
That sale collapsed following questions from the regulator about Lawrence Hos’ ties to companies controlled by his father, Stanley Ho, and a failure to notify NSW gaming authorities.
Only 10% changed hands and Melco quickly discharged in Blackstone.
The NSW authorities then opened an investigation, prompted by the Crown’s failure to notify them of the proposed sale. This was followed by allegations in Nine Journals that Crown turned a blind eye to money laundering, that the junkets who brought big players to Crown’s premises had links to organized crime and other potential violations. permit.
The investigation was devastating for the company and for Packer personally.
Crown was forced to fire several directors and make changes to its operations. He now faces two new investigations from authorities in Victoria and WA and still has to satisfy NSW authorities about his operations.
Packer testified for two full days, revealing that he suffered from bipolar disorder. He also admitted shameful and shameful behavior when he threatened a banker who did not support his restructuring plans.
Whether Packer and Crown’s board will accept Blackstone’s offer remains to be seen.
Sources said it is undervaluing the company, but given continued uncertainty about the future of licensing and whether to bring VIP players to Australia, it might turn out to be the best deal available. .
Other potential deals could emerge from the US casino group Wynn Resorts, which has already expressed interest, or Crowns’ rival The Star Entertainment Group.
This would require approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, as it would leave Australia with only one major casino operator.
Blackstone is a New York-based private equity firm specializing in alternative investments. It was founded by two former Lehmann Brothers investment bankers, Peter Petersen and Stephen Schwarzman.
Most recently, he made headlines with an offer for Ancestry.com, raising questions about privacy and his access to one of the world’s largest DNA banks.
Blackstone will need probity approval to increase its stake in Crown with regulators NSW, Victorian and WA.
Blackstone’s bid is subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence, the organization of the debt financing, the unanimous support of the Crown Board of Trustees, and the commitment of all Crown Trustees to support the proposal.
Crown counsel has yet to decide whether to support the bid.
