Study finds derogatory tweet outweighs rise in anti-Asian hashtags





by: Peter Snarr / KRON, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: March 21, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT / Updated: March 21, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) There was a significant increase in anti-Asian sentiment on Twitter in the week after former President Donald Trump tweeted the term Chinese virus last March, a study from the University of California at San Franciscofound.

The study examined nearly 700,000 tweets and nearly 1.3 million hashtags in the weeks before and after Trumps’ tweet on March 16, 2020, which linguistic health experts said would contribute to an increase in racist attitudes.

Lawmakers meet on violence against Asian Americans following Georgia murders

People who tweeted #chinesevirus were much more likely to associate it with other overtly racist hashtags, while people who used # covid19, the official World Health Organization name for the disease and the recommended term by public health experts, were much less likely to include racist. hashtags.

About 20% of the nearly 500,000 hashtags with # covid19 showed anti-Asian sentiment, while 50% of the 775,000 tweets containing #chinesevirus had anti-Asian bias.

The researchers chose to track hashtags rather than the content of the tweets themselves, because hashtags have been shown to act as a predictor of hate group formation and the occurrence of hate crimes.

The study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, comes at a time when the nation is counting with an eruption of violent attacks against people of Asian descent.

These findings may be an indicator of growing anti-Asian sentiment that was not as prevalent as it used to be, said Yulin Hswen, ScD, MPH, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF and a member of the Baker. Computational Health Sciences Institute. The use of racial terms associated with an illness can lead to the perpetuation of increased stigma against racial groups.

Atlanta-area spa shootings: suspect may have sex addiction, police say

Hswen says this study proves it’s important to use neutral language when naming public health issues.

The Chinese virus, the Chinese virus, the Wuhan virus, or anything derived from those terms is not something we should be using, Hswen said. We should not tie location or ethnicity to diseases.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos