PDIP Hasto called on Commerce Minister to waste state money and stain Jokowi’s face

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – PDI Perjuangan admitted that he was deeply hurt by the speech on the policy of the Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Mr. Lutfi who opened the importation of one million rice. PDI Perjuangan claims to have pioneered the companion rice planting movement for a long time, but Commerce Minister Lutfi appears to be slightly opening up rice imports. PDI-P general secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said his party’s attitude in rejecting rice imports was not without reason. For the past year, PDIP has pioneered the movement for rice cultivation through the party structure, the executive and the legislature. These plants include sago, cassava, tubers, corn, bananas, taro, porang, breadfruit, and others. “The archipelago is so rich in various types of food and horticultural wealth, which should make the trade minister believe that rice imports are unnecessary,” Hasto said in a statement received Monday (22/3). According to him, the decision of Minister of Commerce Lutfi seriously damaged the political base of President Joko Widodo and the PDI-P. In addition, according to Hasto, Lutfi’s policy was also very inappropriate given that the national economy was depressed due to the pandemic. “The Minister of Commerce is just wasting the country’s currencies on a single food production that the Indonesian people can actually produce. In a situation of economic contraction like the one today, it is important to save the country’s currencies, ”he said. PDI Perjuangan reminded Lutfi to be President Jokowi’s assistant. Hasto said not to let the former US ambassador become a burden on the president. “Forcing rice imports unilaterally is not only against President Jokowi’s food policy, but tarnishes the face of the president who recently campaigned for the sake of the national production movement,” he said. Apart from this, Hasto pointed out that the PDIP continues to encourage food diversification. In addition, invite all supporters and executives of the PDIP to improve national food security regardless of the community. Hasto expects the consumption of rice to be replaced by other foods by about five percent of each person. However, in total, this will reduce the domestic demand for rice by about 1.5 million tonnes. “If this happens, Indonesia has the opportunity to become a rice exporter. This method is much more respectable and can increase the dignity of the nation,” said Hasto Kristiyanto. (tan / jpnn) Listen! Videos chosen by the editors:









