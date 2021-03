Health Minister Says 6 Crore Of Covid-19 Vaccine Sent To 76 Countries, 4.5 Crore Administered In India

More than 6 crore of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 countries, while 4.5 crores of doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country so far, the Minister of Health of the United Kingdom said on Sunday. Union, Harsh Vardhan. He also called for making the vaccination campaign a Jan Aandolan (mass movement). Until this morning, nearly 4.5 crore of doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the inhabitants of this country. More than six crore of doses have been sent to 76 countries, Vardhan said during a media interaction at the Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) here. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president (BJP) JP Nadda called for making the vaccination campaign a “jan andolan” (mass movement), ”he said. In a major boost to entrepreneurship in the life sciences, Vardhan, the Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated IMTECH Bio-Innovation Center which is an extension of the Atal Incubation Center (AIC ) -CCMB, Hyderabad. The aim of the IMTECH bio-innovation center is to become a hub for life sciences, biotech start-ups and MSMEs from all over the country in a short period of time. Sanjeev Khosla, director of IMTECH informed the Minister of the various activities of the institute and in particular of the work carried out by scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year. Science has the potential to solve many of our long-standing problems, they can be in any industry. When I see science unfolding in all of the CSIR labs and elsewhere, I am convinced that it (science) has the potential. That’s why, we told our scientists that we have to have a very people-centered approach and that whatever we do in the labs, it should relate to people for the future, Vardhan said. The minister also urged the scientific community to use its experience around the coronavirus to prepare for anything unforeseen like (the disease) that the future may cause. I told the scientific community that she had developed a lot of experience during the Covid pandemic. They rose to the challenge and helped us a lot. They should be prepared to deal with anything unforeseen like this (coronavirus) that the future may bring, he said. Vardhan said the Bio Innovation Center will help start-ups as well as MSMEs. The Narendra Modi government stands firmly behind anyone who has a brilliant idea and wants to convert that idea into entrepreneurship, discover or develop something new, which can help solve some of the compatriots’ long-standing unresolved issues and perhaps alleviate their suffering and make their life better. That’s what the idea of ​​this Start-up and Stand-up movement is, he said. He said a special fund was worth almost more 900 crore was created to help industry accelerate research into the Covid-19 vaccine. Vardhan also inaugurated the Center of Excellence for Sensors and Intelligent Systems at the Central Organization of Scientific Instruments here, as well as a vaccination assistance office in Dadu Majra settlement here, an event hosted by the municipal unit of the BJP.

