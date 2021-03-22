Marcus Rashford campaign sees sculptor create mural of KICKING forward Boris Johnson Door

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been deeply involved in philanthropic activities in the UK since the coronavirus-induced lockdown a year ago. The England striker has been neck and neck with the British government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on several issues during the period, often forcing the administration to give in to its valid and legitimate demands based on welfare. Now a Rashford Boris Johnson mural has gone viral on social media, suggesting his fight against the government.

Rashford Boris Johnson mural: Striker hits UK Prime Minister in new mural

A black and white mural of Boris Johnson’s graffiti-covered gate curated by an unknown artist has been discovered on the bank of a canal near Old Trafford. In the mural, Rashford wears the England national team jersey with children standing on either side. His right foot is seen raised, depicting the attacker kicking a door.

A mural of Marcus Rashford breaking open the door of No10 emerged overnight near a canal near Old Trafford. Banksy-esque artwork refers to Rashford’s inspiring free school meals campaign that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to turn around last year ??????#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4UbqKn6BPt United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) March 20, 2021

Additionally, a replica of Downing Street’s famous black door is seen on the ground, which appears to be depicted in a way to suggest that the door was broken down by the 23-year-old English superstar. Notably, Downing Street is the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister.

Fans react to Rashford Boris Johnson’s gate mural

I love the door effect Monty H ???? #OleIN #GlazersOUT #BLM (@montyisared) March 20, 2021

All you need is a police guard in buildings that people need to access.

When gladiators are the voice of the people. Rome is already on fire. Position yourself accordingly. Fathead62 was born into a system (@ Fishface72) March 21, 2021

Marcus Rashford campaign reaches 1.4 million people

The mural does suggest Rashford’s efforts to advocate for disadvantaged sections of society during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The attacker forced the UK government to continue and improve the free school meals program, which aims to provide free meals to schoolchildren during the lockdown.

The Marcus Rashford campaign has also helped at least 1.4 million beneficiaries with free meals during school holidays. The England international’s campaign has seen a slew of local businesses in Wigan, Brighton, Middlesbrough, Hackney, Hull, Falmouth, Liverpool and Lincoln providing free meals to vulnerable schoolchildren during the holidays.

Rashford’s campaign against child poverty earns him titles

Rashford’s campaign against child poverty for underprivileged sections of society earned him the third highest MBE in the British Empire. In December of last year, he received the “Special Panel Award” at the BBCSPOTY ceremony. His efforts were recognized by the jury for his outstanding campaigning efforts for the free school meals program.

In addition, his philanthropic activities have been recognized by Time magazinewhen he was included in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Formula One star Lewis Hamilton noted the praise in recognition of the Man United star’s outstanding efforts in the UK.

Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram