Narendra Modi invents a new slogan: Didi jachchhe | Calcutta News





BANKURA: Didi jachchhe, ashol poriborton ashchhe (Didi is about to come out, real change is coming), Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Bankura on Sunday, giving no punch to the Trinamool decision, adding that ‘ he wouldn’t let Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kick The Dreams of the Bengals out.

In the scorching heat of Bankuras Tilabedia Maidan, ahead of the first phase of assembly elections on March 27, Modi upped the rhetoric of the poll, projecting himself as the harbinger of change and alleging he was being ridiculed by the men from Banerjees. They (the Trinamool) draw pictures showing Didis’s foot on my head. Didi can kick my head if she wants to, but I won’t let her chase the dreams of the Bengals, he said.

Modi asked the crowd to compare the empty promises of the Banerjees over the past 10 years with the grim reality that the Trinamool regime had given rise to the tolabaj, the union and the Mafias.

He also coined a slogan to describe the situation: BJP works on plans, while TMC works on scam, adding that this was the reason Banerjee threw a wrench into the works of Ayushman Bharat and the Prime. Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. They know the central systems have no leeway to reduce the money, so they are not interested, the prime minister said, adding that the state had deprived Bengal farmers of Rs 14,000 each under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

I can assure you that we will release the money as well as the installments for the future on the day BJP takes office in Bengal, he said.

The Prime Minister spoke of the suffering that people have had to endure, allegedly because the state government did nothing for them, while getting rich personally.

This land needs irrigation, running drinking water. Young people want jobs that result from investment. What work have you done, Didi? The poor, the Adivasis, the arrears voted you for it all. Instead, the leaders of Trinamool got cars, built houses for all these days. Where does the money come from? It’s your money. It is built into the cut money you have to shell out to the sand mafia, increasing the costs when you build your own house, hitting it with its bugle call: Khela sesh hobe, vikas arambha hobe (Didis game will end , development will begin in Bengal).

Modi also placed special emphasis on first-time voters and women. We have presented old and new candidates who can help build a twin-engine sarkar, he said, adding that I am calling on new voters to vote for the BJP. I will not let your future go to waste like other parties have done for the past three generations. Bengal could not function optimally. Young talents have fled to other states. The next 25 years are crucial for you, which is why you need a great effort to make your dreams come true.

The Prime Minister also mentioned a flurry of ploys the BJP government would take on the day it takes office. We will provide access to running drinking water to 1.5 million people as part of the Jal-Jiban mission; people will receive free medical support under Ayushman Bharat; you will boost heritage tourism to Bishnupur, known for its terracotta temples, he said. There is a huge demand for terracotta toys in the world market. The twin-engine government will boost toy manufacturing.

The symbol of your aspirations, the prime minister said, was Chandana Bauri, the BJP candidate from the Saltora headquarters, who is among the poorest candidates in the fray. It is the face tormented by the tolabajs. When the BJP is elected to power, we will give respect to the people mayer puja hobe, manusher samman hobe (women and people in general will be respected).

