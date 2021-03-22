Surveillance State – Journal – DAWN.COM





There is a long list of known unknowns in Pakistan who monitor individuals for purposes inconsistent with fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. On Friday, the PML-N criticized the Intelligence Bureau, the leading civilian spy agency, for targeting it at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Party Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal accused the BI, which reports directly to the Prime Minister, of playing a role in the harassment and preparation of bogus cases against the PML-N leadership. He reminded the agency that it was the PML-N that had built the capacity of IBs to fight terrorism and urged them not to pursue the political agenda of the PTI government as they are not being held. by the Constitution to accept such illegal orders.

Such accusations are not new. In the past, successive governments have arbitrarily expanded the role of agencies in domestic politics to keep the opposition in check. The task has been simplified by the fact that there is no law defining the competence of the three key agencies. Meanwhile, unelected forces have used some of these organizations to keep the upper hand over politicians from all walks of life. In 2011, then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani called a particular agency a state within a state. Ironically, it was a civilian prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who created the ISI political cell. The cell’s aim was to move away from the emphasis the agencies placed on monitoring threats to the country’s territorial integrity and the security of its people. It took the untimely end of several elected governments in the 1990s for politicians to realize that using intelligence agencies against each other is a double-edged sword that makes the democratic process eternally unstable. In 2006, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif agreed in the Democracy Charter to limit the influence and powers of these organizations. During the tenure of the PTI governments, however, the opposition repeatedly denounced intelligence agencies as part of a witch hunt against them by the NAB and other law enforcement agencies. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz also held the IB responsible for poor electoral practices in the recent Daska by-election. In his judgment on the Faizabad dharna in 2017, Judge Qazi Faez Isa wrote: To best ensure transparency and the rule of law, it would be appropriate to enact laws that clearly stipulate the respective mandates of intelligence agencies. There is certainly merit in that. But who is going to ring the cat?

Posted in Dawn on March 22, 2021

