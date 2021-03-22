East Java kiai received AstraZeneca vaccine

SIDOARJO, KOMPAS – President Joko Widodo ordered that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca be immediately distributed to all provinces of the country to expand national immunization coverage. This was done after the council of ulemas and the elderly kiai approved the use of the vaccine that had sparked controversy.

He (the kiai) has declared that East Java is ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and that it will soon be used in Islamic boarding schools, Joko Widodo said when he saw the AstraZeneca vaccine injection at Wibawa Delta Hall Sidoarjo, Monday (3/22/2021).

The president said his party appreciates the attitude of the kiai and caregivers in Islamic boarding schools who have declared themselves ready to accept the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. In the process, he ordered the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, to immediately distribute the vaccine in East Java and also in other provinces of the archipelago.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health for the Covid-19 vaccination, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine that Indonesia had received from the cooperation multilateral agreement with the Covax Facility had been distributed this week. This was done after a recommendation from the Food and Drug Control Agency and a decision from the MUI that said this vaccine could be used to get the public out of the Covid-19 pandemic immediately. (Kompas.id, Friday 22/3/2021).

East Java MUI President KH Hasan Mutawakkil Alallah said the elderly East Java kiai had declared the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca to be legal for the use of halalan and toyyiban. Therefore, the vaccine should be immediately used in the government immunization program to keep people’s lives safe.

No government will harm its own people. Based on the results of the deliberations of the MUI Fatwa Commission, a halal fatwa on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be released today, Hasan Mutawakkil said.

Hasan was grateful because President Joko Widodo had ordered the Covid-19 vaccination for students, clerics and hafiz. The hope is that the Covid-19 vaccination program at Islamic boarding schools in East Java can be a model for other segments of society across Indonesia.

During his visit to Sidoarjo, President Joko Widodo witnessed the first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Vaccine recipients included East Java chief MUI KH Hasan Mutawakkil Alallah, Syrian UNCP President Kings Sidoarjo KH Rofiq Siroj and Persebaya assistant coach Uston Nawawi.

In addition to meeting the kiai, President Joko Widodo’s visit to East Java also provided a first-hand view of the implementation of vaccinations on the ground to ensure the smooth running of the national immunization program in the to come up. In this regard, the President had time to speak directly to the agents in charge of immunization services in the basic health establishments of the puskesmas and the advanced health establishments of the Sidoarjo regional hospital.

Sidoarjo Regional Hospital Director Atok Irawan said the immunization program went smoothly without any major obstacles. So far, the vaccination center of the Sidoarjo regional hospital has served 3,628 recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, the incidence rate after vaccination was very low, namely 0.03 percent.

Even then, in the form of mild symptoms such as a headache. In fact, many vaccinees admit that they like to eat more or have an increased appetite after receiving the injection. Atok also reported that the morbidity rate has declined after the promotion of vaccination, especially among health workers as part of the forefront of handling Covid-19.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sidoarjo regional hospital treated 6,828 confirmed positive patients. Over time, the number of patients treated continued to decline, Atok said.

Extend coverage

Sidoarjo health bureau chief Syaf Satriawarman said his party received 11,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Sunday (3/21). According to the plan, Sidoarjo will receive 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine which will be distributed gradually until May.

The first injection of the vaccine will begin on Monday. To speed up coverage, massive injections were carried out with vaccination sites scattered around Wibawa Delta Hall, 26 health centers and the Sidoarjo regional hospital. Each puskesmas is able to serve 50 to 100 vaccines per day while the RSUD is able to serve 200 to 300 people per day.

Vaccinations at Delta Wibawa Hall attracted 150 people. This vaccination is aimed at various groups such as religious, athletes, state officials and members of TNI-Polri. The AstraZeneca vaccine may expand the target coverage of second-term immunization for government officials and the elderly, said Syaf Satriawarman.

Based on data on the results of the Covid-19 vaccination for phases 1 and 2 of the province of East Java as of March 17, the number of targets for the first stage of vaccination of health workers in Sidoarjo is 8 717 people. However, the actual vaccination was 11,587 people, or 132.92 percent. Sidoarjo is the first district in East Java to achieve the vaccination target of the first phase.

Meanwhile, the second round of vaccination targeting officials, the target number was 95,425 people. Of those targets, 31,425 people received the first dose, or about 32.93 percent. As for those who had received up to the second dose or had completed the vaccination up to 9,504 people or 9.96 percent.

There are no obstacles to vaccination, just wait for the schedule according to the interval. “The significant obstacles in efforts to succeed in the national Covid-19 vaccination program are mainly limited to the number of vaccines, and not to infrastructure or human resources,” said Syaf Satriawarman.

After visiting the vaccination program in Sidoarjo, President Joko Widodo plans to visit the vaccination vaccine produced by Astrazeneca in Jombang Regency. Regarding vaccinations, the achievement of the Covid-19 vaccination in East Java province reaches a total of 1.176 million people, the highest in Indonesia. This was based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Health of March 17.

East Java Provincial Government Covid-19 task force spokesperson Makhyan Jibril said so far the number of vaccines received was 1,792,220 vials or doses. Of this total, 1,736,960 are spread across 38 districts / towns in East Java. The number of vaccines that have been used is 1,176,136 doses.