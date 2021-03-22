Self-proclaimed Prophet Claims Trump’s Rightful US President, Biden Coup Planned





A self-proclaimed prophet has said that Donald Trump is the rightful US president and that the Pentagon is planning a coup against Joe Biden.

Minister Jeff Jansen is one of a group of American pastors and preachers who “prophesied” that Donald Trump would win the 2020 election overwhelmingly. It was “God’s will,” they insisted.

When their prophecy failed, many changed course.

“You have to realize that what happened in our country was a hostile takeover,” proclaimed Jansen, the founder of Global Fire Ministries, in a YouTube interview earlier this month.

“This is the story of two presidents… because President Trump has never conceded. He never accepted anything. Never backed down. Never conceded. He basically pulled away momentarily, as things settled down.

RELATED: The ‘Biggest Threat’ Could End Trump For Good

This is just one of the many pushy sermons that preoccupy the US Department of Homeland Security. Its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, warned last week that violent extremism was the “greatest threat from terrorism”.

“We are focused on gathering intelligence and information and sharing it in a workable form with our state, local, tribal and territorial partners,” he said.

And there’s a lot of it out there setting for all to see.

CHRISTIAN SOLDIERS

“The last defense is military,” Jansen told his YouTube hearing.

“So the military… is in command right now. They have already made their decision. Now it’s a matter of execution… There will be civil power restored in the United States. And that president will be Donald J. Trump. “

This is precisely the kind of ministry that, according to US intelligence agencies, “will almost certainly lead” to more violence.

In particular, the report avoids mentioning religion as the main form of incitement. Instead, he was referring to extremists with “abortion-related”, “anti-government” and “racial or ethnic” motives.

But that hasn’t put a punch on the risk posed by conspiracy theories, regardless of their narrative.

“Accounts of fraud in the recent general elections,” “the encouraging impact of the violent violation of the US Capitol” and “conspiracy theories promoting violence” will “almost certainly” spur domestic extremists to act, an office of the director of the United States. national intelligence (ODNI report) warned.

This is a point that has not been lost on Trump’s prophets.

Pastor Robin Bullock said on YouTube that the combined power of the “Christian prophets” would bring Trump back to power.

“Don’t mess with us, Satan,” he said.

“Don’t joke with us corrupt political regimes. Don’t mess with God’s people like that, because I’m going to tell you something: if you mess with us, we’ll call him back for three terms.

“Don’t mess with us.”

EVANGELICAL CRUSADE

Pastor Rick Joyner used YouTube last week to implore “true followers of Christ” to prepare for civil war with the “evil” forces that “stole” the November election.

White evangelical Christians have been a key electoral base for Trump since the 2016 election. About 80% supported him at the time. A similar number voted the same in 2020.

Many cite issues such as reproductive rights and LGBTQ as their source of motivation.

RELATED: Biden’s dig at Trump in prime-time speech

“Trump really won by a huge margin. Perhaps one of the greatest margins of all time. How was he stolen from us like he did? Joyner said, despite the fact that many lawsuits in a multitude of states have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence.

“It will be a civil war, and it will get worse and worse with the increasing time it will take for Americans to rise up and fight this evil that has invaded our land,” he said.

“You know, there is a time for peace and a time for war,” he says in Ecclesiastes. Well, we’re not heading for peace just yet… and we have to prepare for it. We need to get the word out that people need to be prepared. “

There are signs that people have listened to such preaching before.

Iconography and Christian messages were widely disseminated during the attempted insurgency on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Rioters carried large wooden crosses while biblical quotes and ministerial slogans adorned a host of placards. A sign “Jesus saves” was placed next to a gallows erected on the steps of the American Parliament.

“It is not only dangerous and unpatriotic, but also blasphemous, presenting an image of the gospel of Jesus Christ which is not the gospel and which is rather its exact opposite,” said the president of the Southern Baptist Convention Russell Moore to US Media.

PIONEERS OF PROPHECY

Jansen once again tried his hand at prophecy. He told his YouTube audience that Trump would be back in the White House “by the end of April.”

But he protects his bets by trying to redefine the meaning of the word prophecy itself.

He told US media: “The hapless SWEAR they heard from God and when what we see in the mainstream media doesn’t match that, they assume they missed it. A prophetic word is God’s DESIRE and His PLANS for what MUST happen ”.

In other words, a prophecy is a proclamation – not a vision of the future.

Pastor Bullock also hedged his bets.

“But you’re going to have to pray for the rightful president whether he wants to come back or not. You have to pray that he will do it because God will not make him do anything. Is it his will? Yes. Is he the president? Yes. That’s why he might just go in, and God will supernaturally move things out of the way.

But not all fallen prophets are so determined to rewrite history.

Christian “prophet” Jeremiah Johnson also proclaimed Trump’s fate to win a second term as president.

When he was wrong, he apologized.

He went so far as to end his ministry.

“I believe this election cycle has revealed how desperately we are in need of reform in the prophetic movement,” Johnson said in a video.

“I have serious concerns for the charismatic-prophetic world, which if we don’t wake up, if we don’t humble ourselves, there will be a greater judgment to come.”

VOICE IN THE WILD

Christian nationalism is not always violent, writes Samuel Perry, associate professor at Baylor University.

“But Christian nationalist violence was present under the Trump administration. More broadly, it has increased over the past decades, ”he said.

“When the demonstration in front of the Capitol turned into a siege, the violence mingled with Christian symbols in a way that was reminiscent of past acts of political violence and terrorism associated with Christian nationalism.”

Some American evangelical leaders agree.

RELATED: Biden Staff Fired for Drug Use

“It is very important to understand that we are not condemning being patriotic,” said Evangelical Lutheran Church Reverend Elizabeth Eaton.

Instead, she said, a believer should not confuse the love of the country with the love of God in Christian nationalism.

“One of the obstacles to talking about these conspiracy theories is that a lot of pastors and leaders rightly recognize this stuff as crazy, so they assume there is no need to talk about it,” Mr. Moore.

“But we are living in crazy times.”

Professor Perry highlighted the Ruby Ridge and Waco sieges, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and the murder of 11 people in attacks on abortion clinics as signs of the emerging Christian nationalist trend.

“Both the Christian right and right-wing white supremacist groups aspire to defeat a culture they perceive as hostile to the white middle class, families and heterosexuality,” he said.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of Christian nationalists never engage in violence. Nonetheless, Christian nationalism provides a vocabulary and narrative suggesting that unless Christians control the state, the state will attack or suppress Christianity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos