Devotional developer Red Candle Games teases upcoming project





Devotional developer Red Candles’ new game will be 2D non-horror action.

Red Candle Games, the developer behind Devotion, is teasing an upcoming project and it’s unlike anything the developer has done before. While not much is known at this point, it looks like this new title will be a horror-free 2D action game. The developer took to Twitter to show off a 12-second clip from the new game. In the clip, the camera scrolls down the side of a beautifully styled area until a little yellow-clad character appears in front of it. ‘screen. Then, on the right side, a robed figure emerges and as the two characters walk towards each other, ready to fight, the clip ends. It’s just enough of a preview to really get fans excited for what’s to come from the studio. Related: Devotion Is Now Back On Sale On Red Candle Games Online Store Of course, Red Candle is best known for its indie horror game Devotion, which made a lot of noise when it was released in 2019. After its release, the game turned out to include a rather unflattering reference to Winnie the Pooh. bear cub to Chinese President Xi Jinping. This caused outrage from many Chinese gamers, and Chinese distributors eventually stopped distributing the game. It also led to the shutdown of the developer’s Weibo account, one of China’s largest social media platforms, and to the eventual removal of the game from Steam worldwide. However, the game received a physical release last summer, but only for Taiwanese players. Last year, the game was slated to return via CD Projekt’s GOG distribution platform, but after an outcry from many gamers, the planned release was dropped. Finally, Red Candle Games decided to create their own online store to sell their games and make it easy for fans to buy the games they were interested in. Despite the controversy, Devotion is considered one of the best horror games. Praised for being a superbly atmospheric psychological horror, the game’s release wasn’t bad news for the developer. It received the status of historical scholarly art when the title was inducted into the prestigious Harvard-Yenching Library. This is due to the game’s themes relating to Taiwanese culture, folk religion, and historical events. It’s wonderful to see the developer bounce back from such controversy and still strive to create games that entertain and inform. Hopefully this new title arouses a lot less controversy. Next: Bungie Reveals New Changes To Destiny 2’s First Vault Of Glass Global Race Deny: Automata’s new PC port is significantly better than the Steam version









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos