Jokowi: East Java ready to administer AstraZeneca vaccine





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that East Java was ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after meeting with the Indonesian Council of Ulemas (MUI) of East Java and Ulemas this morning, Monday March 22. “This morning I met with MUI and scholars in East Java to talk about the AstraZeneca vaccine. They declare themselves ready to receive the vaccine and will soon be used in Islamic boarding schools in East Java, ”the president said while observing the mass vaccination at Wibawa Delta Hall, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java on Monday March 22. He appreciated the position and therefore ordered the Minister of Health to distribute the vaccine in the region. “It deserves our appreciation. I ordered the Minister of Health to quickly distribute the vaccine to East Java and other provinces, ”he added. Previously reported, the The East Java regional branch of Nahdlatul Ulama shared a different opinion than the central MUI regarding the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine. MUI said haram for the vaccine because the manufacturing process used trypsin from a pig. However, it was licensed for emergency use. East Java NU, meanwhile, said the vaccine was halal because the enzyme was only needed in the selection process. East Java NU also said Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory, including with the AstraZeneca vaccine, as an effort to prevent yourself and others from the disease. Read: Government calls on Indonesians not to hesitate to be shot at AstraZeneca DEWI NURITA







