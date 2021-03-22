Indias Covid-19 lockdown and travel look back

Exactly one year ago, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi called for a Janata curfew. The country has come to a standstill and all activity, with the exception of essential services, has stopped. The same evening, the Prime Minister called for five minutes of applause, thalis and conch shell blowing across the country to support health workers, police forces and those involved in essential services. It was to prepare people for what was to come.

At that time, there was nothing but scary news from all over the world. The virus had been established to originate from Wuhan in China. The United States (US) and Europe were in a state of panic. Severe lockdowns were imposed but the number of victims increased. But the situation at the time in India suggested that the trajectory of the virus was not that bad.

When the lockdown was announced at the end of March 24 last year, no one could have imagined that for a long time they would be confined to their homes. But the pandemic was particularly devastating for those who did not even have a roof over their heads. People living in slums and chawls subways found themselves unemployed overnight. They had come to the towns of their villages in the hope of a better life and a better life. All of this suddenly went down the drain.

And then people started to leave the subways in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, often on foot, covering hundreds of miles, disillusioned and sad. Photos of migrants returning home were broadcast in the media. Many people lost their lives on the long journey home.

The government has been accused of depriving people of their jobs by imposing such a drastic lockdown. But that does not take into account the fact that, with health services not being adequate at the time, the government was really forced to save people during the pandemic and had to take severe measures. A total of 536 cases of infection had been confirmed at the time of the lockdown and only ten people in a country of one billion people had lost their lives due to the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the time told Parliament that people should be prepared to lose their loved ones. During those days we have seen disturbing images of the United States, corpses buried in spaces outside cemeteries for lack of space. At such a time, there were alarming scenarios about the possible trajectory of the disease in India, voiced by skeptics. Now, a year later, Indian figures have proven them wrong. The death rate in India, in particular, is much lower than in the rich and wealthy economies of the world.

Would it have been possible without the lockdown?

It’s not that the Indian government fell asleep after imposing a lockdown. Until March 31, 2020, 183 laboratories were available to test for the virus across the country. Today, more than 2,400 laboratories do so. Hospitals were also not prepared for such a pandemic. During this time, PM Modi himself took command and interacted with senior state ministers on several occasions, encouraged health workers and kept in touch with vaccine researchers. This is why India, despite its limitations, was at the forefront of vaccine developing countries. Today, we supply vaccines to more than 70 countries.

During this period, despite political differences, central and state governments set a unique example of synergy. For those who continue to question India’s federal structure, the past year is a testament to our determination and instinct for unity. There can be many unfortunate examples in terms of social, economic and ethical behavior, but there is no doubt that over the past year people have shown an incredible ability to move forward despite an enormous amount of pain and suffering. It is true that Covid-19 has inflicted a drastic economic shock on us, but it is also a fact that the Indian economy is on the verge of coming out of recession faster than many other economies.

But this process can only gain momentum when our world is completely free from the clutches of Covid-19. It is impossible to foresee a timetable for this. The pandemic is an unpredictable creature in many ways. To cope with this, it is necessary to follow all standard operating procedures. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, people have abandoned many preventive actions that they observed before. These include social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. The pandemic cannot be stopped by government efforts alone. We must be vigilant at all times until the pandemic is declared over and over. And that probably won’t happen for some time.

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan

Opinions expressed are personal