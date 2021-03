Modeler creates images of ET, Donald Trump and Yoda golf balls

MODELER Tony Amatruda is good at putting pictures of ET, Donald Trump and Yoda golf balls.

Tony, 82, of Basingstoke, Hants, molds clay on old balls to create characters.

Tony Amatruda with his models at his home in Basingstoke, Hants

Tony, a retired prosthetic technician, said: “I used to work for an artificial limb manufacturing company so maybe these skills came in handy – I used to do a well-formed leg.

You have to do something which is the shape of the golf ball as the main part.

“I have my ideas after seeing things on TV or someone might suggest something.

He admitted his golf buddies were surprised he spent so much time looking for old balls in the undergrowth.

But now they have seen his creations, he has helped them help them out, as they all spend hours circling the course three times a week.

Tony also often works on two or three pieces at a time as he has to wait for the clay to dry.

Tony creates characters like ET by casting clay on golf balls

Yoda and Donald Trump are some of the popular culture figures who inspire him

He added: You can’t go hit them or touch them, otherwise everything will be crushed.

“Some models are more difficult than others – but I always persevere and finish them.

