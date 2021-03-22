Publication of new standards for human cell types







Promotion of the biomedical discipline, a key element of the policy coming into effect on April 9 China has released new standards for six types of human cells, enabling regulators, doctors and businesses to better understand, evaluate and oversee related academic activities. The standards, released on Saturday, will also promote transparency, education and clinical translation of new technologies in emerging areas of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, experts said. The standards were released by the Chinese Society of Cell Biology and will come into effect on April 9. The six types are human heart muscle cells, primary human liver cells, human mesenchymal stem cells, human hematopoietic stem / progenitor cells, human induced pluripotent stem cells. and human retinal pigment epithelial cells. Stem cells have the potential to develop into many different types of specialized cells in the body. For years, scientists have tried to harness the therapeutic power of stem cells to repair damaged tissues and organs. In an article published in the Qiushi Journal on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping said regenerative medicine was one of the fields that represented the forefront of life sciences. “The future of a nation, as well as the livelihoods of people, has never been so deeply influenced by science and technology as it is today,” he said. Chen Yeguang, president of the China Society for Cell Biology, said the standards will serve as the basis for future clinical translation of stem cell research and the formation of related laws and regulations. Sun Yingpu, vice president of Zhengzhou University’s First Affiliate Hospital in Henan Province, said stem cell therapy holds great promise for biomedicine, but since it is a relatively new technology , the lack of ethical and regulatory issues – from unrealistic marketing to the use of unproven therapies. “These standards provide a greater scientific basis for the execution of policies to ensure that stem cell research and applications are carried out in a safe and efficient manner, in order to avoid harming patients,” he said. she declared. “Only by having strong and effective regulations can we maximize the contribution of new stem cell products and technologies to building a healthy China.” Zhang Yu, an expert in stem cell therapy research, said it was fundamentally different from other molecular drugs because it was a form of “living medicine.” Therefore, evaluating its safety and effectiveness involves more complex factors and more stringent standards, he said. “The new guidelines are very informative for developers of stem cell drugs, and they serve as a starting point for newer and stronger regulations going forward,” said Zhang. Xiang Peng, professor at Sun Yat-sen University of Medical Sciences in Guangdong Province, said that creating new standards is a meticulous process that must be strict, scientific, practical, and open to exploration and development. future updates. “Sometimes defining a single word can take a long time, so the standards are really a testament to a consensus that scientists have reached,” he said. “As our understanding of stem cells deepens, we will need to continue to optimize our guidelines to meet new demands.”









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos