Inauguration of Miyawaki Urban Forest at Governor’s House – Journal





KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated an acre urban Miyawaki forest in a ceremony held at the House on Sunday by the Governor on the occasion of World Forestry Day.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Ismail said the forest was planned as part of the PM 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Program.

He said that in all, 30 different trees had been planted in the Governor House urban forest, of which 12 were fruit and 18 were other species.

He said the Miyawaki method was a new technology whereby many trees could be planted in a small area.

The governor praised Malik Amins’ efforts in this regard and said his contribution was welcomed internationally. He also appreciated the forestry department of Sindh for its cooperation.

Mr. Ismail said mangrove plantation has been increased in Sindh and Balochistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision and a dream to transform Karachi into a green city, he added.

The governor said the PIA, Port Qasim and other institutions had been asked to provide small spaces for tree planting. Such a request was also made to the provincial government, he said.

He believed that Miyawaki Urban Forest would play a vital role in combating flooding in the city.

Malik Amin said the metropolis needs urban forests to deal with heat waves. Miyawaki’s urban forest grows 10% faster and stores more carbon dioxide; it plays an important role in biodiversity, he said.

The PM assistant informed the audience that 30,000 mangrove trees had already been planted in the country out of a billion, which were further planted on 100,000 acres of land.

He said Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur had been chosen for urban forest sites.

Inauguration of the cattle and dairy products fair

He said that when the Prime Minister spoke about promoting dairy farming and poultry farming in the country, it was criticized and some people laughed at it. However, he added, the PM’s vision was in line with the importance of the livestock and poultry sector to the world, the development of which could create great economic opportunities for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Governor Ismail opened a three-day Dairy, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Advanced Technology (DALFA) exhibition at the Karachi Expo Center.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said livestock and dairy is one of the most important sectors in the world, but Pakistan is only using 20 percent of its production capacity. .

With the development of the dairy livestock sector, we can earn a lot of currency and the DALFA Livestock Show will play an important role in highlighting the potential of this sector, he added.

The governor visited various stalls in the exhibition where companies had set up stalls of large breed cattle, farm animals, birds and pets in special pavilions.

The show was attended by delegates from across the country.

The opening ceremony was attended by diplomats from Italy, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman and Qatar.

Posted in Dawn on March 22, 2021

