Connect with us

Politics

ANDREW PIERCE: ‘Boris Force One’ used once after 900,000 paint jobs

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


When Boris Johnson ordered a red, white and blue 900,000 makeover of the RAF Prime Minister’s plane last year, some critics questioned why the taxpayer had to cough up nearly a million for the PM to be able to look like Austin Powers on tour.

The previously dark and gray Voyager A330 military aircraft had already been refitted in 2016, at a cost of 10 million under the direction of David Camerons, to have 58 business class seats, but was only used once by Dave before his resignation.

After Boriss upgraded the jet, Downing Street boasted that the new look will help the Prime Minister better represent the UK to the world with a national branding.

When Boris Johnson ordered a 900,000 red, white and blue makeover of the RAF Prime Minister’s plane last year, some critics questioned why the taxpayer had to cough up nearly a million for the Prime Minister could look like Austin Powers on tour

But is it really good value for money, Boris? As new figures reveal, the plane used by the Prime Minister, Senior Ministers and the Royal Family has only been used once since its redesign last June (much like Cam Force One).

While this is in part due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the previous year Voyager was only officially used five times.

According to a written response from Parliament, the aircraft was only used eight times in 2016-2017, ten in 2017-2018 and ten in 2018-2019.

As Foreign Minister in 2018, Boris complained: I don’t know who uses it, but it never seems to be available. Now were asking the same question.

Len McCluskey, leader of Unite and Jeremy Corbyn’s cheerleader, is not a fan of the current leader of Labor.

I have no idea what the Labor Party stands for under Keir, McCluskey told LBC radio yesterday. My personal relationship with Keir Starmer has broken down, he added.

What relationship? He has met Sir Keir three times since winning the direction a year ago.

Esther says nanny status to BOGOF

Once Boris Johnson’s cheerleader, Esther McVey, MP for Tatton and former cabinet minister, declares war on her own government in the supermarket aisles.

She is rallying her Blue Collar Conservatism group of working-class conservatives against the planned ban on the BOGOF (buy one, get one free) deals, which some ministers say promote unhealthy food.

This nanny-style intervention will drive up the prices of hard-working families enjoying a good deal, she writes in her local newspaper.

It’s only a matter of time before people are weighed at the entrance to take-out before they are allowed to buy their fish and chips.

How can the royal family get rid of the nefarious allegations of racism made by Meghan Markle?

Easy, said a Westminster wag. Ask Shami Chakrabarti to investigate.

The human rights activist was awarded a peerage from Jeremy Corbyn after conducting an investigation that many saw as a problem of workers’ anti-Semitism.

Lost in translation: President Sir Lindsay Hoyle berated Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts for speaking Welsh in the Commons last week. An indignant Saville Roberts replied: Part 1 was in Irish, Part 2 was in Welsh. I wished everyone a happy Saint Patrick.

Singing Pesto shows a sweeter side

ITV political editor Robert Peston performed an astonishing rendition of Luck Be A Lady by Guys And Dolls on ITV All-Star Musicals last night.

What will the politicians he usually toast on this new softer side of the broadcaster do?

They will realize that a whole new career has opened up for me, and they will be deeply relieved, Peston insists modestly.

Meanwhile, voters in London have received letters urging them to request postal votes ahead of the election for Mayor of Mays.

Oddly enough, the letters are not from Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey, but from Rishi Sunak. Maybe his much-talked-about leadership candidacy is really on the cards …

ITV political editor Robert Peston performed an astonishing rendition of Luck Be A Lady by Guys And Dolls on ITV u00BFs All-Star Musicals last night

ITV political editor Robert Peston performed an astonishing rendition of Guys And Dolls’ Luck Be A Lady on ITV’s All-Star musicals last night.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: