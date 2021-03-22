Xi: cooperation with flourishing Colombia





President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech in Beijing to the Colombian people. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping called on the governments and people of China and Colombia to work together for friendly cooperation in all fields, including the fight against COVID-19, as the latest shipment of vaccines from China is arrived Saturday in Bogota, the capital. Xi made the remark in a video address to the Colombian people at the invitation of Colombian President Ivan Duque. It was the third batch of vaccine that Colombia bought from China. The first vaccines arrived on February 20. Xi said the two countries have helped each other overcome the current difficulties and actively conducted anti-epidemic cooperation. Even the vast Pacific Ocean cannot stand in the way of the deep friendship between the two peoples, he said. According to Xi, since the two countries established diplomatic relations 41 years ago, Sino-Colombian relations have experienced historic development. China is now Colombia’s second largest trading partner, and Chinese companies are actively engaged in the construction of Colombia in all areas. People-to-people exchanges between the two countries are flourishing, with the Sino-Colombian friendship deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples, Xi added. He called on the governments and peoples of the two countries to advance bilateral friendly cooperation to a new level, in order to better benefit both peoples. Duque, who hosted a special event to broadcast Xi’s speech across the country, thanked President Xi and the brotherly Chinese people for their deep friendship with the Colombian people as well as their strong support for the country’s anti-epidemic efforts. . The development of relations with China is a broad consensus among all political parties in Colombia, said Duque, noting that his country is ready to work with China to continue to deepen Colombia-China relations. China has provided or will provide vaccine assistance to 80 countries and three international organizations, Tian Lin, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said on Friday.

