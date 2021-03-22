Shibli attacks Fazl’s ‘non-serious’ remarks about PM’s health – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman for what he called misleading people about the ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid -19 and to qualify the illness of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a fraud.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Faraz said: The opposition, especially Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, should not mislead people about the coronavirus and its vaccination .

In a statement, Maulana Fazl sought to question the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine recently administered to the Prime Minister and said the vaccine was a fraud or the coronavirus.

The PDM chief also pointed out that Pakistan’s Election Commission sent a notice to Khan to appear before it for a hearing in the foreign funding case on Monday (today).

Imran thanks people for their good wishes

Mr Faraz has attacked Maulana Fazl and said the opposition leader has sought to lead the country astray with his non-serious statement on the coronavirus and the condition of prime ministers.

He said a vaccine only became effective after his second dose was given some 21 days after his first dose. This is a completely non-serious statement as to why the prime minister was infected after being vaccinated two days earlier, he said.

The minister said the Maulana should not use the situation to achieve its political goals as the whole world, including Pakistan, is currently in the grip of a serious health crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady have contracted Covid-19 and we pray for the good health of the first couple, he said, adding that the nation has shown their love and affection for Mr. Khan through their good wishes and prayers.

Mr Faraz said more people were now infected with the dreaded virus, but the availability of vaccines in the current wave of Covid-19 was encouraging.

He urged the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to combat the virus and also to get vaccinated. It is not correct to say that the Prime Minister contracted the disease after receiving an anti-Covid vaccine, he said.

The government is making every effort to save the lives and livelihoods of the people during the third wave of Covid-19, he said.

Commenting on the PDM press briefing, the minister said the government was not worried about its plans, but added that the opposition alliance should do something positive to save the people from the coronavirus.

He said the alliance is now a thing of the past as it was led by politically immature and youthful leaders.

PDM leaders are fighting for their personal interests, rather than for the good of the people, he said, adding that this had failed to impress the masses.

He was of the opinion that the vice president of the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, was pursuing a disastrous, selfish and stubborn policy. His childish policies had ruined the PML-N.

The PDM member parties were at odds with each other and served their own interests, Senator Faraz said.

Pakistan’s economy has started to perform better compared to other countries in the region, he said. Completion of public welfare and development projects during his remaining tenure is the government’s priority.

The Information Minister said the government is taking optimal measures to control inflation and is trying to improve targeted subsidies to facilitate the masses. The difficult phase of economic difficulties has passed.

He said the health cards would be distributed to deserving people in Punjab, just as they were distributed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Universal Health Care Program.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan said: I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the early recovery of the first lady and I from Covid-19.

Posted in Dawn on March 22, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos