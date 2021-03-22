A sign of Jokowi not understanding the desires of young people, namely the revision of the law annulling the ITE law





RMOLBANTEN The aspirations of young people to achieve a healthy democracy have not been absorbed by the government of Joko Widodo and the Indonesian Parliament. It was marked by the annulment of President Joko Widodo in the realization of his intention to revise the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE). Meanwhile, based on the results of a survey of Indonesian political indicators, 53.7 percent of young people agreed that the ITE law had been revised for the sake of freedom of opinion. “The lack of review of the ITE law by the government and the DPR indicates that the DPR and the government have failed to absorb the aspirations of society, especially the aspirations of young people,” said a political observer from Al-Azhar University in Indonesia. , Ujang Komarudin, Monday (22/3). Ujang said the President’s (Stafsus) special staff who came from Millennium Circles were only seen as posters because they could not fulfill the aspirations of young Indonesians. “Special millennium staff should be there and exist to be part of the solution for Indonesian Millennium Circles. Not just palace accessories,” Ujang Komarudin said, quoted by political news agency RMOLID. The latest findings from the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey indicate that as many as 53.7% of young Indonesians believe that the ITE law needs to be revised to ensure society’s freedom to express its opinions. “About 24.1% think the ITE law does not need to be revised so that people do not act at will. The remaining 18.6% have not responded,” the executive director said on Sunday. of Indonesian political indicators, Burhanuddin Muhtadi (21/3). . The majority of young people in this survey, 41.6%, also considered that declaring each other on the basis of the ITE law was bad. “However, around 32.3% thought it was good and 26.1% didn’t respond,” he concluded. [dzk]







