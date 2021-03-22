Biden condemns Turkey’s withdrawal from domestic violence against women convention





President Joe Biden criticized Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention to Combat Domestic Violence and Violence Against Women. In one declaration Released by the White House on Sunday, Biden said Turkey’s “sudden and unwarranted withdrawal” was “deeply disappointing.” Mr Biden noted that we are seeing an increase in domestic violence and violence against women, “including reports of an increase in femicide in Turkey, the first nation to sign the convention.” He added that nations should step up their commitments to work to end violence against women instead of leaving agreements “designed to protect women and hold abusers accountable.” “This is a disheartening step backwards for the international movement to end violence against women around the world,” Biden said. He added that “gender-based violence is a scourge affecting all nations around the world.” Referring to the murders of women in Georgia, he said that “in recent weeks we have seen too many examples of horrific and brutal assaults against women.” He concluded that violence against women “hurts us all” and that each “must do more to create societies where women can live their lives free from violence”. An analysis by the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice showed that during the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, incidents of domestic violence increased by 8.1%. Studying domestic violence is made more difficult by the fact that much of it goes unreported. The Chairman of the Department of Sociology at the University of Miami, Alex Piquero, told CNN: “In my mind, I think 8% is a floor and not a ceiling. I think the problem is actually worse than what we are currently experiencing.” Thousands of people demonstrated in Turkey on Saturday after the announcement of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to step down. Marija Pejinovi Buri, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said the move was “devastating”. The move is a huge setback for these efforts and all the more deplorable as it compromises the protection of women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond, she said. according to France 24. The full name of the convention is “the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence”, declares that men and women have equal rights and calls for the authorities to fight against gender-based violence, to protect the victims and to prosecute these violent acts. Officials in Mr Erdogan’s party have already called for a review of the deal, saying it contradicts their traditional values ​​by encouraging divorce, France 24 reported.

