Senior Minister welcomes Prime Minister’s decision to increase wheat support price





LAHORE: Punjab’s Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the increase in the support price of wheat, as a result of which the government set the price of wheat. wheat at Rs1800 per 40 kg.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister said that after the new price, the government of Punjab would buy wheat from farmers at Rs1800 per 40 kg. He said that despite the increase in the price of wheat on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the flour will not be expensive and the provincial government will ensure that the supply of Atta to consumers at current prices continues throughout the year. ‘year. He said the government of Punjab provides a continuous subsidy for low-priced flour and so far Rs 80 billion has been spent on the head of the subsidies. He claimed that a huge sum had been spent due to which a bag of flour was sold for a fixed price of Rs 860 across the province. He said that even today a large amount of flour is available at the same price in all districts. Punjab’s food minister said the prime minister’s decision to raise the price of wheat is historic, which has benefited 70% of the rural population and will also benefit farmers. He added that the Punjab government will ensure the supply of cheap flour even during Ramazan and the required wheat has already been set aside.

He stressed that the government of Sindh should also come up with a wheat subsidy plan for the common man and guarantee a low price for the masses. He clarified that the supply of wheat to the Punjab flour mills at government rates would continue throughout the year so that they continue to supply cheap flour to the market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos