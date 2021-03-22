Vaccination against coronavirus is essential, says President Alvi





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that vaccination against Covid-19 was a must as the government sought to forestall vaccine skepticism in the country a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, fell with coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said it was given in two doses and it took a few weeks to become effective. He said that in most cases it is 100% effective, and in the rest, the severity of the infection is significantly reduced, which increases the survival rate. The president warned: beware of those who create doubt, because they know nothing about it.

The development comes as Pakistan continued to fight the third wave of the virus, as 3,667 people tested positive in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday and 44 people died from complications related to Covid. Active Covid cases again crossed the 30,000 mark in Pakistan, with 31,107 registered on Sunday.

The fan occupancy rate was highest in Islamabad at 53%, followed by Multan 48%, Lahore 40% and Peshawar 32%. A total of 626,802 cases have been detected to date and 13,843 have died.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife were feeling comfortable with mild symptoms, his political communications assistant Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet. He thanked the supporters and sympathizers of the prime ministers for praying for his health. The Prime Minister and Bushra Bibi are all grateful to you for your good wishes, he said. Gill also said the prime minister will continue to carry out his official duties via video conference.

