Politics
Burmese protesters defy as two others killed, pressure on junta intensifies – world
Published on March 21, 2021 23:37
Dozens of lawmakers and HDP leaders arrested and jailed on terrorism and other charges
ISTANBUL (AFP) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to secure victory in the next election by trying “illegally” to ban Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party from prison, his former leader told AFP on Sunday.
The People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – the third largest group in parliament – has been under pressure for years over alleged links to Kurdish activists who have waged a deadly insurgency against the state since 1984.
Dozens of lawmakers and HDP leaders have been arrested and jailed on terrorism and other charges they deny and rights groups see as politically motivated.
Former HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas – twice Erdogan’s challenger in the presidential elections – has been behind bars since 2016 despite calls from the European Court of Human Rights for his release.
The party is now at risk of being shut down after Turkey’s top prosecutor accused it of links to Kurdish activists in a case filed Wednesday with the Constitutional Court.
“The main reason they are trying to shut down the HDP is to let the People’s Alliance win the next election,” now slated for 2023, Demirtas said in a written response to AFP questions.
He was referring to the electoral alliance between Erdogan’s ruling AKP and his ultra-nationalist junior partner, the MHP, which is slowly losing support in most opinion polls.
“This reason alone is enough to make the case (against the HDP) illegal and illegitimate,” he said from Edirne prison, in northwestern Turkey, where he is being held.
“I hope the Constitutional Court will not give credit to this irrational behavior and dismiss the case.”
Immature democracy
Turkey’s western allies strongly condemned the attempt to disband the HDP.
The United States said it would “further undermine” democracy while the European Union warned that it “would violate the rights of millions of voters”.
Demirtas called his party’s pursuit a symbol of Turkey’s “immature democracy and repressive mentality”.
In the past, Turkey has shut down other pro-Kurdish parties for alleged links with militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) whose insurgency has left tens of thousands dead.
The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. The indictment before the Constitutional Court accuses the HDP of having “organic” links with the activists.
Demirtas dismissed the charges. “No matter what kind of obstacles get in our way, our politics will continue to grow,” he said. “The only thing I am sure is that we will not give up the right to democratic politics and governance.”
But he added in a self-critical note that the party should consider whether it was making political mistakes. “I mean regardless of the closure case we should review our own shortcomings through self-criticism,” he said. “We should explain ourselves better to society. We should do it whether (the party) is closed or not.”
Keep on struggling
Demirtas faces up to 142 years in prison if convicted of PKK links and other charges currently in court.
The indictment filed with the Constitutional Court last week accuses the HDP of being a threat to “the indivisible integrity of the state” and seeks to bar 687 party members – including Demirtas – from enlisting in politics for five years.
The bans appear to be aimed at ensuring that current members are unable to form a new party under a different name if the HDP closes.
Asked about his political future, Demirtas said he was already “de facto politically banned” because of his detention.
But “even if I am not a member of a political party or if I am not a candidate, I will continue to fight with the people, side by side,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]