China’s largest travel agency discusses deal with Korea Tourism Organization





China’s largest travel agency, Trip.com, is working on a trade deal with the Korea Tourism Organization that could provide a much needed boost to South Korea’s struggling tourism sector once the COVID pandemic -19 will start to subside. According to a report from Seouls SEN TV, the signing of the agreement should coincide with an upcoming visit to Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping currently scheduled for the end of 1:21 or the beginning of 2:00. The objective is to promote a Korea-China tourism exchange. China has long been the largest source of tourism in South Korea, but has yet to recover from the fallout from the 2017 THAAD missile crisis, which saw China launch an official tourism boycott in Korea. South, including a ban on all tour groups. The result was a 50% drop in the number of Chinese visits, from 8.1 million in 2016 to 4.2 million in 2017, only to drop back to 6 million in 2019. Among those who felt the pain were the 16 all-foreign Korean casino operators, who remain at the mercy of international visits. This represents all but one of the casinos in Korea, with only Kangwon Land, about 2 hours east of Seoul by car, allowing locals to gamble. Paradise Co, the leading casino operator in Korea, with three casinos in Seoul and Busan, as well as its integrated Paradise City complex in Incheon, recorded losses of KRW 19.0 billion (USD 17.7 million) in 2017 and 21 , 05 billion KRW in 2018 due to the THAAD crisis, returned to a narrow profit of 14.96 billion KRW ($ 12.3 million) in 2019, but then fell to a loss of nearly 100 million dollars in 2020 as a result of COVID. Any deal with Trip.com would be a welcome boost given the events of the past year. We are preparing various plans with various possibilities regarding Korea-China tourism exchange, a Trip.com representative told SEN TV, as one of them we are also discussing deals with the Tourism Organization. , but nothing was promoted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos