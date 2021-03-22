Imran does not keep promises made to people: Siraj





MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said the gigantic rally in the city sent a message that the masses only want an Islamic system, which is the solution to all their problems.

Addressing a large rally at Chungi No.9 on Sunday, he categorically said that no general or feudal made Pakistan and that it came into being on the basis of ideology. He said the country will become an Islamic state at any cost, adding that he needs prosperity, progress and justice.

He claimed that their regime would protect minorities and that there would be no room for the oppressor in Islamic Pakistan. JI Ameer said the country does not need a tsunami or biryani. The races of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq are in power and such a corrupt mafia has betrayed the ideology of Pakistan. He said that in the current system, the dogs of the rich people eat mutton and the poor do not look for food in the garbage. If the son of a poor person graduates, he has no chance of finding a job, he added.

Siraj said he did not believe in such a system of oppression. Hospitals across the country are not treating the poor, he added. He said what promises the PTI government has kept. This whole system is based on fraud, he said, adding that Imran Khan did not keep a single promise. He promised 10 million jobs for young people. The government cannot operate on the basis of lies. He said that even today people do not know who is the ruler of the federal capital.

The innocent Prime Minister says that when the value of the rupee goes down, it is known on television. After 1,100 days, the Prime Minister says there will be no change in five years. He said the government still had no cure for the third wave of coronavirus. The PDM includes the same leaders who have been judged by people in the past, he added. The PTI and the PDM are working on the US agenda and the IMF slaves, he added.

