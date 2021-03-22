Don’t be fooled by Boris Johnsons’ clown mask | Boris Johnson





The Shakespearean analogies to Boris Johnson’s position in government are very relevant to Edward Docx’s brilliant long reading (King of the Clowns: How Boris Johnson Came Fool, March 18). But we can make other analogies, showing the deeper decomposition of truth brought about by the clown / fool role Johnson adopts in Richard III, Iago in Othello, and Edmund in King Lear. These tragic anti-heroes / villains use the position of the madman as a subversor of social order, and an intermediary and performer of action for the public. They don’t do it to reveal the truth, like the classic crazies Feste and Lears Fool, but to gain power in the most cynical way by revealing their manipulation as they wield it, daring the other characters. and the public doubts it. There are so many examples of this by Johnson; the most glaring must be We send 350 million euros per week. Instead, let’s fund our NHS. They invite the listeners to get along in the lie, which implies that they will all gain from it and can also deny it at the same time. The truth dies. Let’s study these plays to think about how these malicious twirlers can be fooled, and the truth can be told and acted out.

Tower Stephen roe

Chatham, Kent Edward Docx fails to name the models for the Johnson clown. Weak jokes, bad hair and absurd over-excitement at seeing young women Benny Hill’s plagiarism is clear. Hill had more dignity and integrity in his little finger than Johnson in his whole body. The most incompetent prime minister in history is modeled on the characters of Hills. Voters should be reminded of this at every public appearance by the Yakety Sax explosion.

Angus gellatly

Oxford Rafael Behr points to Boris Johnsons’ belief that he is modeling himself on Churchill, and notes the costs of his procrastination (Johnson wants to move from Covid 125,000 deaths shows why we need an investigation, March 17). Clearly, Johnson went further to find role models: Fabius Maximus, nicknamed Cunctator (the self-timer) and Ethelred the Unready.

Ian W Sutherland

Edinburgh

