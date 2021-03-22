‘No problem believing that’: Joe Biden says VP Kamala Harris is ‘smarter’ than him and she agrees





My name is Joe Biden and I am Kamalas’ running mate, the Democratic presidential candidate introduced himself, albeit jokingly, to supporters in Atlanta just before the 2020 presidential poll. his occasional slips of the tongue and his references to Kamala Harris as president beg the question is he really a joke?

US President Joe Biden said Kamala Harris was smarter than he was when speaking to workers at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, and the vice president didn’t disagree with his boss. At the end of hislong speech, Biden recalled a story about his meeting with Xi Jinping, then vice president of China, who asked him what word defined America. Biden revealed that for him it was possibilities. This is what you believe in: possibilities based on science and hard data, the president concluded before thanking the workers. But Biden then admitted that it was already time for Harris to speak. And I shouldn’t have done it because I wanted to make way for my vice president, who is smarter than me, he says. Harris replied briefly: Well, there is not much to add to that, Mr President, which caused the audience to laugh. On Thursday alone, Biden called his vice president President Harris during a press briefing on the U.S. vaccination program. Biden did not correct himself and many joked that he was saying the quiet part out loud, as he did before when he referred to Harrisas the president-elect after receiving his COVID vaccine in December . He also nicknamed himself his running mate when speaking to voters in Atlanta in October (he then oddly added You all think I’m kidding, right. “). AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Arrive before Biden speaks, Friday, November 6, 2020, in Wilmington , Of the It has become kind of a joke in the United States that Harris is really the White House official, given Joe Bidens’ age and the occasional slippage (both verbal and physical, as the recent triple Air Force stumble). In December, Biden hinted that there could be some truth to any joke. As he spoke to CNN shortly before the Electoral College confirmed him as president, Biden said if he disagreed with Harris on a moral principle, he would develop a mysterious illness and resign. So her recent comment that Kamala Harris was smarter didn’t surprise a lot of people on social media. A user in fact Noted: I don’t think anyone will have a hard time believing this.







